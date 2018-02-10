Two Ohio Police Officers Have Been Shot Dead In The Line Of Duty

Share On more Share On more

Two police officers were shot and killed in Westerville, Ohio, a suburb on the outskirts of Columbus, on Saturday, authorities said.

A Westerville city spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the pair of officers were responding to a hang-up call that came into the city's 911 dispatch center.

In calls released by the city Saturday night, a woman can be heard crying in the background, but she doesn't appear to respond when a dispatcher tries to tell her what was wrong. When a dispatcher tries to call back, the calls goes to a voicemail.

Police Chief Joe Morbitzer described the incident to media as "a potential domestic situation."

Police had been called multiple times to the home where the shooting took place, according to reporters released by the city. Most recently, officers had been dispatched back in November for another domestic situation.

A short time after officers are called to respond to a 911 hangup, either Morelli or Joering can be heard in radio traffic yelling, "Shots fired, shots fired."

Morbitzer said as the officers, identified as Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, arrived at the apartment at 12:10 p.m. local time they were "immediately met with gunfire and were shot."

Minutes later, police received another 911 call, apparently from the suspect's wife, who said she was hiding in the bushes near the home.

"My husband shot, he shot the police officers," she told a dispatcher. "My daughter is in there, please!"

Joering died on the scene, while Morelli died from his injuries in an area hospital.

"They knew how to do policing right, both of them," a tearful Morbitzer told press. "Both gave their life in protection of others, and that's what they lived and breathed."

He described them as "true American heroes" and "two of the best we have."

"This was their calling," he said, "and they did it right."

In radio traffic released by the city, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Quentin Lamar Smith, married man with a young daughter who, according to police had a criminal record.

In November, police had responded to Smith's home for another domestic call, where his wife asked police about a protective order against Smith because he had threatened to kill her, their daughter, and himself.

The woman left the police station without a protection order.

Police confirmed to the Associated Press Smith was the suspect in the deadly shooting.