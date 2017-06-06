The Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Is On Lockdown After An Attack On A Police Officer

Share On more Share On more

The scene outside Notre Dame on Tuesday.

French police evacuated the area outside the Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris on Tuesday after an officer was attacked.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the square in front of the famed church, Paris police wrote on Twitter, noting an operation was underway.

Police said an officer was injured, while the attacker was "neutralized" and taken to hospital.

Authorities told BuzzFeed France that attacker was armed with a hammer.

The assailant was shot and wounded. His condition is not known.