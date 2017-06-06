Sections

World

The Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Is On Lockdown After An Attack On A Police Officer

A police officer was attacked outside the famous cathedral by a man armed with a hammer. The suspect was then shot and wounded. BuzzFeed France reporter David Perrotin is at Notre Dame.

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
David Perrotin
David Perrotin
Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France
Paris, France
Reporting From
Paris, France
The scene outside Notre Dame on Tuesday.
Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

The scene outside Notre Dame on Tuesday.

French police evacuated the area outside the Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris on Tuesday after an officer was attacked.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the square in front of the famed church, Paris police wrote on Twitter, noting an operation was underway.

Police said an officer was injured, while the attacker was "neutralized" and taken to hospital.

Authorities told BuzzFeed France that attacker was armed with a hammer.

The assailant was shot and wounded. His condition is not known.

Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

Anti-terror authorities have since opened an investigation into the incident.

Images from the scene showed a heavy security perimeter established around the cathedral, a popular tourist spot that lies on the Ile de la Cité in the Seine.

People in the church at the time of the incident on Tuesday reported being locked inside and instructed to raise their hands in the air.

so we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don't know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame
Matthew CurrieHolmes @mch2k

so we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don't know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame

Everyone is safe! #NotreDamedeParis
Matthew CurrieHolmes @mch2k

Everyone is safe! #NotreDamedeParis

Police asking everyone to raise their hands in the church
Matthew CurrieHolmes @mch2k

Police asking everyone to raise their hands in the church

Locked inside #notre dame cathedral in #paris while police investigate attack outside against a policeman. All calm
Nancy Soderberg @nancysoderberg

Locked inside #notre dame cathedral in #paris while police investigate attack outside against a policeman. All calm

Police said those inside would be cleared out from the church after being screened.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was spotted at the scene, while Interior Minister Gérard Collomb was said to be en route.

After police declared the incident under control, there was a calm atmosphere outside the cathedral, where a number of journalists gathered.

#NotreDame
David Perrotin @davidperrotin

#NotreDame

France has been in a state of emergency since terror attacks in Paris in 2015 left 130 people dead. Heavily armed officers have since been stationed outside major locations.

In February, a French soldier opened fire on a machete-wielding man who threatened security personnel outside Paris's Louvre museum. The alleged attacker, a 29-year-old Egyptian man, was shot and wounded.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

David Perrotin est journaliste société chez BuzzFeed News France et travaille depuis Paris. Il écrit notamment sur les sujets liés aux discriminations.

Contact David Perrotin at david.perrotin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

