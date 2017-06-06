The Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Is On Lockdown After An Attack On A Police Officer

French police evacuated the area outside the Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris on Tuesday after an officer was attacked.
Members of the public were urged to avoid the square in front of the famed church, Paris police wrote on Twitter, noting an operation was underway.
Police said an officer was injured, while the attacker was "neutralized" and taken to hospital.
Authorities told BuzzFeed France that attacker was armed with a hammer.
The assailant was shot and wounded. His condition is not known.
Anti-terror authorities have since opened an investigation into the incident.
Images from the scene showed a heavy security perimeter established around the cathedral, a popular tourist spot that lies on the Ile de la Cité in the Seine.
People in the church at the time of the incident on Tuesday reported being locked inside and instructed to raise their hands in the air.
Police said those inside would be cleared out from the church after being screened.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was spotted at the scene, while Interior Minister Gérard Collomb was said to be en route.
After police declared the incident under control, there was a calm atmosphere outside the cathedral, where a number of journalists gathered.
France has been in a state of emergency since terror attacks in Paris in 2015 left 130 people dead. Heavily armed officers have since been stationed outside major locations.
In February, a French soldier opened fire on a machete-wielding man who threatened security personnel outside Paris's Louvre museum. The alleged attacker, a 29-year-old Egyptian man, was shot and wounded.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
