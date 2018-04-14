George W. Bush's Former Spokesman Shaded Trump For His "Mission Accomplished" Tweet On Syria

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!

Reacting on Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that the strikes had been "perfectly executed" and thanked his Western allies. "Mission accomplished!" he wrote.

Mission accomplished One of those tweets that might not age well... https://t.co/HGoNnwDw4h

Mission Accomplished! What happens when history repeats but it was farce the first time?

Saying "mission accomplished" always works out well for presidents ... https://t.co/fbf8tcNt04

Ah, yes. That's it. In May 2003, former President George W. Bush famously stood on the USS Abraham Lincoln and delivered a speech on Iraq in front of a banner that read "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED."

"Major combat operations in Iraq have ended," said Bush. "In the battle of Iraq, the United States and her allies have prevailed."

Of course, that's not at all what happened. Within months, a powerful and violent insurgency emerged and the Iraq War turned into a years-long nightmare.

So it's perhaps not surprising then that Bush's former press secretary at the time of the infamous photo op, Ari Fleischer, on Saturday wrote a shady tweet about Trump's use of the loaded term "Mission Accomplished!"

Writing on Twitter, Fleischer insisted it had been the idea of the crew on the Lincoln to put up the banner to celebrate ending their longest-ever deployment at sea.

"The crew asked the WH staff if it would be ok to hang a banner saying 'Mission Accomplished,'" Fleischer wrote. "We readily agreed. We hung it in an obviously prominent place that also sent a message as Bush spoke to the nation."

"It was the crew’s message from start to finish," he wrote.