Michelle Obama Met (And Danced) With The Little Girl Who Was Mesmerized By Her Portrait

If you were on the internet in the last few days, chances are you saw this beautiful photograph of a little girl staring up in wonder at the official portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama.
BuzzFeed News soon discovered the little girl was 2-year-old Parker Curry.
"As a little person looking at a portrait that large, I can imagine it's fascinating," mom Jessica Curry told BuzzFeed News. "She had a little moment."
"In the world we live in today, I'm just trying to raise a little girl who has opportunities to see women who look like her doing great things," Jessica said.
After the story went viral, Parker and Jessica appeared on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Monday. "I want to see her," Parker said. Asked what she would tell Obama, Parker replied: "She's a queen."
Well, on Tuesday, Parker's wish came true. The former first lady shared this footage of her dancing with the toddler as mom Jessica and sister Ava sat in the background.
"Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!" Obama wrote. "Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"
Parker for president!
