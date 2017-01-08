Get Our News App
"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Suspended From Twitter After Harassing A Teen Vogue Writer

“He’s an entitled creep and absolutely deserves to have his account suspended —perhaps indefinitely,” writer Lauren Duca said.

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is journalist Lauren Duca.

View this image ›

Twitter

2. Last month, Duca had a massive viral hit when she penned a Teen Vogue opinion piece that argued Donald Trump had conned the American public.

View this image ›

teenvogue.com

3. This is Martin Shkreli, a former pharmaceutical executive who earned widespread scorn for hiking the price of a lifesaving drug before he was charged in 2015 with fraud.

View this image ›

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Shkreli has routinely voiced his support for Donald Trump to his almost 200,000 Twitter followers.

4. Duca told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that she has never met Shkreli, but that he has recently been tweeting about trying to date her.

“He has been harassing me for a while. It’s an ongoing thing,” she said. “He’s been actively tweeting about dating me.”

“I don’t know if he’s encouraging people to do this, but there’s been a small contingent of trolls telling me to sleep with him — but not that politely,” she said.

5. On Thursday, Shkreli contacted Duca via direct message and asked her to accompany him to Trump’s inauguration. “I saw that as an act of trolling, so I didn’t see the need to respect his privacy,” she said of her decision to share his message with her Twitter followers.

6. On Sunday, Duca said she noticed that Shkreli had altered his profile to include a collage of photos of her, along with the words, “For Better or Worse, Til Death do Us Part, I’ll Love You With Every Single Beat of my Heart.”

View this image ›

Twitter

He also changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of Duca and her husband, but with his face photoshopped over her spouse.

Duca said she was “disturbed” when she saw the images, which she said are from Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

“I don’t know how could this could possibly be allowed because this is an act of targeted harassment,” she said. “I know Twitter is struggling to figure out what makes the most sense [with its user guidelines]…but this is an entire profile dedicated to upsetting me.”

7. Duca tweeted the pictures out on Sunday, asking Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey why Shkreli’s actions were permissible on the social network.

How is this allowed @jack

— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca)

8. The tweet soon went viral, prompting strong reactions from Duca’s supporters.

I honestly didn't know it was possible to be more repulsed by @MartinShkreli than I already was, but these are craz… https://t.co/h1ebHPtqme

— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt)

View this image ›

Twitter

View this image ›

Twitter

11. Shkreli then replied directly to Duca’s tweet, writing, “dont [sic] disrespect the sovereignty of my love for you. your [sic] being unfair.”

View this image ›

Twitter

12. In a series of tweets, he also defended his actions as a simple “collage.”

View this image ›

Twitter

View this image ›

Twitter

View this image ›

Twitter

View this image ›

Twitter

16. BuzzFeed News contacted Shkreli on Twitter, but he then tweeted out the exchange with the words, “And also what is the buzzing feed.”

View this image ›

Twitter

17. Twitter representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether Shkreli’s actions constituted harassment.

View this image ›

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

18. However, after BuzzFeed News first contacted Twitter, Shkreli’s account was subsequently suspended from the network.

View this image ›

Twitter

A company spokesperson then told BuzzFeed News, “The Twitter Rules prohibit targeted harassment, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies.”

19. BuzzFeed News then informed Duca that Shkreli’s account had been suspended, to which she responded: “He’s an entitled creep and absolutely deserves to have his account suspended —perhaps indefinitely.”

View this image ›

Lauren Duca/Twitter

“I think Martin should know that under no circumstances would I touch him with a 10-foot pole,” she said. “It has nothing to do with Donald Trump, but with the fact that he has committed an act of pharmaceutical terrorism.”

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
