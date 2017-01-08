"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Suspended From Twitter After Harassing A Teen Vogue Writer

6. On Sunday, Duca said she noticed that Shkreli had altered his profile to include a collage of photos of her, along with the words, “For Better or Worse, Til Death do Us Part, I’ll Love You With Every Single Beat of my Heart.”

Twitter

He also changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of Duca and her husband, but with his face photoshopped over her spouse.

Duca said she was “disturbed” when she saw the images, which she said are from Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

“I don’t know how could this could possibly be allowed because this is an act of targeted harassment,” she said. “I know Twitter is struggling to figure out what makes the most sense [with its user guidelines]…but this is an entire profile dedicated to upsetting me.”