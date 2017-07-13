The Nobel Peace Prize-Winning Chinese Dissident Liu Xiaobo Has Died

BEIJING — Liu Xiaobo, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist and writer who spent decades fighting one-party rule and working to bring democracy to China — only to spend years behind bars for his efforts — has died. He was 61.

Liu died from multiple organ failure on Thursday, local officials in the northeastern city of Shenyang said in a statement.

Imprisoned since 2008 for “inciting subversion of state power," Chinese authorities granted Liu medical parole in June so he could receive treatment for late-stage liver cancer. Amid widespread international criticism of the government's refusal to allow Liu to travel abroad for treatment, his doctors in China had said in a statement on June 10 that he was in a critical condition.



"Today we grieve the loss of a giant of human rights," Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty said in a statement. "Liu Xiaobo was a man of fierce intellect, principle, wit, and above all humanity."

While in prison in 2010, Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in absentia "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China," becoming the first and only Chinese national to win the prestigious award. Because the government did not allow him to travel to Norway for the ceremony, an empty chair stood in for him on stage.



A writer and intellectual, Liu was at the forefront of pro-democracy movements in China for decades. From the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 to the Charter 08 movement in 2008, he spent his career stubbornly pushing for reforms in his home country, even as the ruling Communist Party grew increasingly hostile to campaigners like him.

Though he is not well known in his home country, where authorities heavily censored mentions of his name and activities in both the state press and online, Liu influenced a generation of Chinese advocates for human rights, democracy, and rule of law.

"I think he's an iconic figure, and although we didn't always agree on everything, I hold the deepest respect for him," Mo Shaoping, Liu's lawyer who has known him for decades, told BuzzFeed News. "In my eyes, there's no one who surpassed his influence."

Liu came of age as an intellectual and activist in the 1980s, at a time of great optimism for human rights and democratic reforms in China amid the rise of pro-democracy movements in Eastern Europe.

A generation later, those hopes have largely been dashed. Things have gotten far worse for rights campaigners of all kinds under President Xi Jinping, whose government has jailed scores of activists, from independent lawyers to feminist protesters.

"In a wider sense, the story of Liu Xiaobo is a story of a generation of Chinese activists," Maya Wang, a China researcher at Human Rights Watch, told BuzzFeed News. "The fact that there is a tragic outcome at the end is symptomatic of China as a whole."