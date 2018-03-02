People Are Crying Over This Photo Of A Little Girl Staring At Michelle Obama's Portrait

Ben Hines

"I think we were all just smiling, and her joy and her awe was infectious," he said.

Donna said time seemed to stop as everyone around the little girl watched the moment.

"It's hard to describe in words," Donna said. "She had such wonder on her face and her entire body just stopped as she looked at her, and she had this wonder that was silent and yet seemed to be saying something very big at the same time."

Ben's image has been shared thousands of times on Facebook alone, but has also been cross-posted by other people to Instagram and Twitter.