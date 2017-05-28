Mississippi Man In Custody Over Fatal Shooting Of 8 People, Including Sheriff's Deputy

What we know: Multiple casualties. Deputy down, possibly more than five others dead. Suspect Cory Godbolt in custod… https://t.co/xOHua7548M

A Mississippi man was taken into custody on Sunday, suspected of fatally shooting eight people, including a sheriff's deputy.

Authorities issued a public alert early Sunday for information on suspect Corey Godbolt after deaths at three separate homes in Lincoln County in the state's south.

Here's the scene right after Godbolt was apprehended on East Lincoln Road.

A Brookhaven Police Department official told BuzzFeed News that a suspect was in custody, but referred requests to the MBI.

Suspect tells me Lincoln Co. deputy was just in the way, and after all this he meant to commit suicide by cop.

Godbolt told reporter Therese Apel that his "pain wasn't designed" for the sheriff's deputy who was killed. "He was just there."

"We was talking about me taking my children and her sister, the auntie, called the police," he said. "I was having a conversation with her step-daddy and her momma and her, my wife, about me taking my children, and someone called the officers, people who don't even live at the house. That's what they do. They intervene and cost him his life. I'm sorry."

"So what's next for you?" Apel asked.

"Death," he responded. "Death. My intentions was to have the guy kill me. I ran out of bullets.

Extended video posted on the Clarion Ledger website shows Godbolt saying "suicide by copy was my intention."