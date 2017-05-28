Sections

Mississippi Man In Custody Over Fatal Shooting Of 8 People, Including Sheriff's Deputy

"Suicide by cop was my intention," the man told a reporter after his arrest. "I ain't fit to live, not after what I've done."

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Mississippi man was taken into custody on Sunday, suspected of fatally shooting eight people, including a sheriff's deputy.

What we know: Multiple casualties. Deputy down, possibly more than five others dead. Suspect Cory Godbolt in custod… https://t.co/xOHua7548M
Therese Apel @TRex21

What we know: Multiple casualties. Deputy down, possibly more than five others dead. Suspect Cory Godbolt in custod… https://t.co/xOHua7548M

Authorities issued a public alert early Sunday for information on suspect Corey Godbolt after deaths at three separate homes in Lincoln County in the state's south.

MS Police

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) spokesman Warren Strain did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but told the Associated Press that a suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

Here's the scene right after Godbolt was apprehended on East Lincoln Road.
Therese Apel @TRex21

Here's the scene right after Godbolt was apprehended on East Lincoln Road.

A Brookhaven Police Department official told BuzzFeed News that a suspect was in custody, but referred requests to the MBI.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department also deferred to the MBI.

A reporter with the Clarion Ledger newspaper was on scene as Godbolt was arrested.

#Breaking Corey Godbolt taken into custody by officers of multiple agencies.
Therese Apel @TRex21

#Breaking Corey Godbolt taken into custody by officers of multiple agencies.

In an extraordinary moment, the reporter interviewed Godbolt as he was handcuffed. "Suicide by cop was my intention," he said. "I ain't fit to live, not after what I've done."

Suspect tells me Lincoln Co. deputy was just in the way, and after all this he meant to commit suicide by cop.
Therese Apel @TRex21

Suspect tells me Lincoln Co. deputy was just in the way, and after all this he meant to commit suicide by cop.

Godbolt told reporter Therese Apel that his "pain wasn't designed" for the sheriff's deputy who was killed. "He was just there."

"We was talking about me taking my children and her sister, the auntie, called the police," he said. "I was having a conversation with her step-daddy and her momma and her, my wife, about me taking my children, and someone called the officers, people who don't even live at the house. That's what they do. They intervene and cost him his life. I'm sorry."

"So what's next for you?" Apel asked.

"Death," he responded. "Death. My intentions was to have the guy kill me. I ran out of bullets.

Gov. Phil Bryant posted on Facebook about the incident and the death of the sheriff's deputy, who has not yet been identified.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: im4phil

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

