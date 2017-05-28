Mississippi Man In Custody Over Fatal Shooting Of 8 People, Including Sheriff's Deputy

A Mississippi man was taken into custody on Sunday, suspected of fatally shooting eight people, including a sheriff's deputy.
Authorities issued a public alert early Sunday for information on suspect Corey Godbolt after deaths at three separate homes in Lincoln County in the state's south.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) spokesman Warren Strain did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but told the Associated Press that a suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning.
A Brookhaven Police Department official told BuzzFeed News that a suspect was in custody, but referred requests to the MBI.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department also deferred to the MBI.
A reporter with the Clarion Ledger newspaper was on scene as Godbolt was arrested.
In an extraordinary moment, the reporter interviewed Godbolt as he was handcuffed. "Suicide by cop was my intention," he said. "I ain't fit to live, not after what I've done."
Godbolt told reporter Therese Apel that his "pain wasn't designed" for the sheriff's deputy who was killed. "He was just there."
"We was talking about me taking my children and her sister, the auntie, called the police," he said. "I was having a conversation with her step-daddy and her momma and her, my wife, about me taking my children, and someone called the officers, people who don't even live at the house. That's what they do. They intervene and cost him his life. I'm sorry."
"So what's next for you?" Apel asked.
"Death," he responded. "Death. My intentions was to have the guy kill me. I ran out of bullets.
Gov. Phil Bryant posted on Facebook about the incident and the death of the sheriff's deputy, who has not yet been identified.
