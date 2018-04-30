Lin-Manuel Miranda Defended Michelle Wolf Over Her White House Correspondents' Dinner Jokes

Lin-Manuel Miranda knows a thing or two about pissing off the Trump administration through entertainment, and he has some advice for controversial White House Correspondents' Dinner comedian Michelle Wolf: job well done.

"Great job. It was really funny and you did your job," Miranda said Monday during his appearance on BuzzFeed's AM to DM.



The Hamilton creator and star also defended Wolf, who is facing backlash in some conservative and media circles for her jokes about press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other women in the Trump administration.

"I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful," Wolf said. "She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies."

The comedian also compared Trump's press secretary to Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid’s Tale and called her an "Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women."