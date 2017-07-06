A Trump Supporter Was Arrested For Writing Super-Lame Graffiti To Try To Frame The Left

Share On more Share On more

A Connecticut judge on Wednesday ordered a man to stay away from an elementary school, after he was arrested for scribbling anti-Trump graffiti there as part of what police said was an effort to frame the president's opponents.

Steven Marks, a 32-year-old self-described supporter of President Trump, was arrested on June 29 for writing profane messages at Morley Elementary School in West Hartford on the evening of June 15.

The five or six messages were scrawled on school signs, playground equipment, and benches using a green Sharpie pen, West Hartford Police's public information officer, Lt. Eric Rocheleau, told BuzzFeed News.

Among the messages Marks left were "Kill Trump," "Bernie Sanders 2020," "Death to Trump," and "Left is best," the Hartford Courant reported.

