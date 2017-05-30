People Are Furious About This Photo Of Kathy Griffin And Donald Trump

The photographer behind a controversial new picture of Kathy Griffin posing with the severed head of President Donald Trump — which has drawn widespread criticism — is defending his image as a valid form of artistic expression.

The photos were leaked to TMZ on Tuesday. "Trump's critics have skewered him for inciting violence with his speech. Did Kathy do the same?" TMZ wrote.

The picture set off a social media firestorm, with many condemning the image for its apparent display of violence against the president and lashing out at Griffin on her social channels.

"Trump is the social media president," photographer Tyler Shields told BuzzFeed News in his first interview since the controversy broke. "He is the most polarizing president we've ever had. With any type of person like that, art is going to be made about them."

"I like to make things and let people make up their own minds about it, but I understand with this that some people will praise it and some people will absolutely hate it," he said.

Shields, who is known for taking highly sexualized images of celebrities, said he photographed the comedian last week holding the bloodied prop, which he said was custom-made for the shoot.

He said the pair brainstormed several ideas for their photo shoot, after Griffin, whom he described as a friend, suggested she model for him again.

"I said, 'OK, how crazy do you want to get?'" Shields recalled. "And she was like, 'I'm ready and willing to push any or all boundaries. I'm down to get political, to get naked, to do whatever.'"

"I could never have done this photo with anyone else," he said, saying that Griffin was "such a polarizing figure" and was "fearless."

Representatives for Griffin did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but she defended the photo on Twitter, comparing it to Trump's apparent comments about Megyn Kelly's menstrual cycle.

"1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker," she wrote. "2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

In a behind-the-scenes video posted by the artist she said, "Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise."