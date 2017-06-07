Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Here's What James Comey Plans To Tell The Senate Tomorrow About Trump And Russia

The former FBI director will read a statement to the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday. Read it here now.

Originally posted on
Updated on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Comey in 2016.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Comey in 2016.

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify publicly on Thursday for the first time since he was fired by President Trump last month.

Comey will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which published a statement from him on its website on Wednesday.

Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the committee's ranking Republican and Democrat, said decided to make they statement available a day early.

The "Statement for the Record" is dated June 8, indicating Comey plans to read it on Thursday.

Read the statement here:

Download PDF

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews