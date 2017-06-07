Here's What James Comey Plans To Tell The Senate Tomorrow About Trump And Russia

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify publicly on Thursday for the first time since he was fired by President Trump last month.
Comey will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which published a statement from him on its website on Wednesday.
Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the committee's ranking Republican and Democrat, said decided to make they statement available a day early.
The "Statement for the Record" is dated June 8, indicating Comey plans to read it on Thursday.
Read the statement here:
