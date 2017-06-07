Trump Asked For A Loyalty Pledge And For Help To "Lift The Cloud" Of Russia, Comey Says

Former FBI Director James Comey has told the Senate that President Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and repeatedly requested he help "lift the cloud" of the Russia probe by publicly denying the president was being investigated.

In what will be his first public comments since he was fired by President Trump last month, Comey will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, which published a statement from him on its website on Wednesday.

Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the committee's ranking Republican and Democrat, said they decided to make they statement available a day early.

In the statement, Comey writes that the president asked him for his loyalty at a January 27 dinner between the pair at the White House. "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty," Comey alleges the president told him. Comey said he declined to offer such a pledge, but did promise honesty.

On Feb. 14, Comey said Trump asked him to stay back alone after a meeting with others in the Oval Office in order to discuss Michael Flynn, who had just been ousted as national security adviser for lying to Vice President Pence about his meetings with Russian officials. He alleges Trump told him of Flynn, "He's a good guy and has been through a lot."



"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Comey says Trump told him. "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

Comey said he agreed Flynn was a good guy, but denied ever saying he would "let this go."

Comey added that he interpreted the president as requesting he drop "any investigation of Flynn in connection with the false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December."



"I did not understand the President to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign," Comey writes. "I could be wrong, but I took him to be focusing on what had just happened with Flynn’s departure and the controversy around his account of his phone calls. Regardless, it was very concerning, given the FBI’s role as an independent investigative agency."

In a March 30 phone call, Comey alleges Trump phoned him and asked him what could be done to "lift the cloud" with regards to the FBI's investigation of Russian meddling in the election.

Burr, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he wouldn't comment on Comey's written testimony until after senators are able to hear from and question the former FBI director on Thursday. "I'm not going to make any any comments on the hearings until after tomorrow's is over," Burr said.

"I'm going to let that be matched with his verbal testimony," Burr added, when pressed.

Several other members of the Senate Intelligence Committee said they had not yet seen Comey's prepared testimony. Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, said he had only had a "quick look," adding: "I think it's important that we review it, and it's going to be an interesting day tomorrow."

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which is also investigating Russia, said Comey’s testimony “raises very troubling and disturbing questions about the president’s attempts to make the investigation into Michael Flynn go away.”

Castro added that while he's hopeful Comey will give senators a “fuller explanation … of what exactly the president asked him to do” on Thursday, he'd like Comey to brief the House Intelligence committee as well.

