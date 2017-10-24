The Feud Between Trump And This Republican Senator Is MESSY As Hell

Republican Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the foreign relations committee and a former Trump supporter turned critic, was on TV Tuesday morning with some more strong words for the president.
“I think that there are people around him that work in an effort to contain him,” Corker told NBC's Today when asked if Trump was a threat to national security.
Trump then took to Twitter to go after the Tennessee Republican, who is retiring in 2018: "Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse [sic] when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!"
Corker then responded on Trump's favorite medium. "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president," he tweeted. "#AlertTheDaycareStaff."
Corker was then cornered in the halls of Congress by CNN reporter Manu Raju, so he decided to VENT for SIX WHOLE MINUTES. "I would hope the staff over there would figure out ways of controlling him when they know that everything he said today was absolutely untrue," Corker said.
"The president has great difficulty with the truth — on many issues," Corker continued, adding that he wouldn't support Trump again because he has "debased" the country: "I don't know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard, and debases our country in a way that he does, but he does."
"When his term is over, I think the debasing of our nation, the constant non-truth-telling, just the name-calling, the things that I think— the debasement of our nation will be what he'll be remembered most for, and that's regretful," Corker said.
Trump then tweeted AGAIN, but this time mocked Corker's height: "Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as...the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!"
The two men later met with all the other Senate Republicans for a preplanned lunch.
