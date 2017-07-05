Sections

Holy Crap, There May Be New Evidence That Amelia Earhart Didn't Die In That Plane Crash

The History Channel has found a photo that some experts say shows the female pilot alive on a Pacific island controlled by the Imperial Japanese Army.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's been 80 years since aviator Amelia Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the world.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Although she was declared legally dead in 1939, Earhart's remains — and those of her navigator, Fred Noonan — were never found and mystery has surrounded their fate ever since.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

On Wednesday, NBC's Today ran this segment on an upcoming History Channel special on Earthart.

WATCH: “This could rewrite history.” Investigators uncover new photo that they believe shows Amelia Earhart alive i… https://t.co/vwC6bL0CtG
TODAY @TODAYshow

WATCH: “This could rewrite history.” Investigators uncover new photo that they believe shows Amelia Earhart alive i… https://t.co/vwC6bL0CtG

Investigator Les Kinney found this formerly top secret photo in the National Archives. According to its caption, the picture was taken in 1937 on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands, which were then under Japanese control.

National Archives/History Channel

The photo appears to show two caucasians, possibly Earhart and Noonan, on a dock surrounded by local islanders, experts told the History Channel.

National Archives

The man's hairline and nose appears to match Noonan's, according to one expert in the documentary, while the woman's short hair and pants are reminiscent of Earhart's iconic style.

Earhart and Noonan in Hawaii on March 20, 1937.
Universal History Archive / Getty Images

Earhart and Noonan in Hawaii on March 20, 1937.

Additionally, the Japanese war ship in the back towing something that appears to be the length of Earhart's plane.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

"For decades, locals have claimed they saw Earhart's plane crash before she and Noonan were taken away," NBC News reported. "Native schoolkids insisted they saw Earhart in captivity. The story was even documented in postage stamps issued in the 1980s."

Associated Press

The documentary makers believe Earhart and Noonan may have been taken captive as suspected spies and imprisoned by the Japanese on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, where they died.

Keystone / Getty Images

The news on Wednesday morning had several people shook.

Twitter: @imreallyobama
Twitter: @alittlebitroyal
Twitter: @dougclose

But not everyone was convinced...

Twitter: @GeonnCannon
Twitter: @bennedeto

And some weren't taking it seriously at all...

Twitter: @dave_thomason
Twitter: @stateofthehand

FWIW, Japanese officials told NBC they had no evidence that Earhart or Noonan were ever in their custody.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

