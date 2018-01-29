 back to top
Hillary Clinton Read "Fire And Fury" At The Grammys And People Were Stunned

"THE SHADE OF IT ALL."

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At Sunday's Grammy Awards, host James Corden introduced a hilarious segment about the Best Spoken Word Album. "We know that our current president does love winning awards and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year's winner," Corden joked.

Recording Academy / CBS

The gag featured Corden getting a bunch of celebs to narrate Fire and Fury, the controversial book by Michael Wolff that goes behind the scenes of Trump's White House, and has enraged the president. John Legend gave the narrating a shot...

Recording Academy / CBS
As did Cher...

Recording Academy / CBS

Snoop Dogg...

Recording Academy / CBS

And even Cardi B.

Recording Academy / CBS

But the last reader was someone that might irk Trump more than anyone...

Recording Academy / CBS

HILLARY CLINTON.

A surprise appearance from Hillary Clinton reading Fire &amp; Fury at the Grammys
David Mack @davidmackau

A surprise appearance from Hillary Clinton reading Fire &amp; Fury at the Grammys

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned," Clinton read. "One reason why he likes to eat at McDonald's: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade."

Recording Academy / CBS

Grammy viewers were stunned...

Yesssss Hillary for fire and fury!!!! #GRAMMYs
xoNecole @xonecole

Yesssss Hillary for fire and fury!!!! #GRAMMYs

Shooketh...

@davidmackau
Rj 🌈🌈🌈 @rjmtz210

@davidmackau

And sliding to the floor.

@davidmackau
94%er✌🏾❤️✊🏾 @Mommy_Maven

@davidmackau

They were obsessed with petty Hillary.

Hillary Clinton being petty as fuck on the #GRAMMYs and I am HERE for it!
Chad R. MacDonald @ChadMac19

Hillary Clinton being petty as fuck on the #GRAMMYs and I am HERE for it!

OMG, Hillary Clinton reading "Fire and Fury" on national television. THE SHADE OF IT ALL. #GRAMMYs
Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

OMG, Hillary Clinton reading "Fire and Fury" on national television. THE SHADE OF IT ALL. #GRAMMYs

Not everyone was amused, though, including Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music w… https://t.co/jnrCPMiOlM
Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music w… https://t.co/jnrCPMiOlM

And NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch.

Hillary still not over losing. #grammys
Dana Loesch @DLoesch

Hillary still not over losing. #grammys

Still, others were just busy rewatching the clip.

@davidmackau I could watch this all night (already watched it 7 times).
Kevin McCullough @ksmccullough

@davidmackau I could watch this all night (already watched it 7 times).

And awaiting the president's tweets tomorrow morning.

@davidmackau I hear Trump furiously typing
The Oncoming Storm🌪 @sassylibrarian1

@davidmackau I hear Trump furiously typing

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

