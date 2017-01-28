Here’s What Republicans Once Said About Trump’s Muslim Ban

The executive order:

Temporarily suspends the entire US refugee program for 120 days

Indefinitely suspends the intake of refugees from Syria

Blocks all people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days

Immediately suspends the Visa Interview Waiver Program

Orders immigration officials to complete additional screening of new migrants “to ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.”

Although religion is not explicitly mentioned in the executive order, during his signing ceremony at the Pentagon on Friday Trump said he was establishing “new vetting measures” to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the US. All countries targeted are Muslim-majority.

“We don’t want them here,” he added.

He also ordered that persecuted Christians be given priority over Muslims as refugees.

When Trump called for “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the US a little over a year ago, many prominent members of the GOP, including members who have now joined the Trump administration, vehemently rejected the proposal.