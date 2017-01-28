Here’s What Republicans Once Said About Trump’s Muslim Ban

1. Back in December 2015, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the US until the country “can figure out what is going on.”
2. President Trump signed an executive order on Friday aimed at refugees and migrants from Muslim-majority countries as a way to purportedly keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the US. He said Saturday that it was “not a Muslim ban.”
The executive order:
- Temporarily suspends the entire US refugee program for 120 days
- Indefinitely suspends the intake of refugees from Syria
- Blocks all people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days
- Immediately suspends the Visa Interview Waiver Program
- Orders immigration officials to complete additional screening of new migrants “to ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.”
Although religion is not explicitly mentioned in the executive order, during his signing ceremony at the Pentagon on Friday Trump said he was establishing “new vetting measures” to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the US. All countries targeted are Muslim-majority.
“We don’t want them here,” he added.
He also ordered that persecuted Christians be given priority over Muslims as refugees.
When Trump called for “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the US a little over a year ago, many prominent members of the GOP, including members who have now joined the Trump administration, vehemently rejected the proposal.
4. Vice President Mike Pence
What he said then: “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the US are offensive and unconstitutional.”
What he says now: No official public comment, but he stood next to President Trump on Friday as he signed the executive order. BuzzFeed News reached out to the White House for comment.
6. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
What he said then: “I don’t agree,” and “We need to aggressively take on radical Islamic terrorism but not at the expense of our American values.”
What he says now: No official public comment. BuzzFeed News reached out to the White House for comment.
8. Speaker Paul Ryan
What he said then: “This is not conservatism,” and “what was proposed yesterday is not what this party stands for and, more importantly, it’s not what this country stands for.”
Also: “A religious test for entering our country is not reflective of America’s fundamental values. I reject it.”
What he says now: The speaker expressed his support for the President’s decision in a statement released Friday. “President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country,” it reads.
The statement echoed Trump’s ‘America First’ mantra: “Our number one responsibility is to protect the homeland.”
In the statement, Ryan also said “I support the refugee resettlement program.” However, he said that the visa vetting process needs to be both reevaluated and strengthened.
10. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
What he said then: The remarks were “completely inconsistent with American values.” He also called it “unworkable,” citing the inability for allies to enter the US.
What he says now: No public statement— BuzzFeed News has reached out to the senator for comment.
12. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake
What he said then: “Just when you think [Donald Trump] can stoop no lower, he does. These views do not reflect serious thought.”
What he says now: No public statement— BuzzFeed News has reached out to the senator for comment.
14. Arizona Sen. John McCain
What he said then: “It’s just foolishness. It’s been a long series of statements like this that have been just foolish.”
What he says now: No public statement— BuzzFeed News has reached out to the senator for comment.
16. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio
What he said then: “I disagree with Donald Trump’s latest proposal. His habit of making offensive and outlandish statements will not bring Americans together.”
What he says now: No public statement— BuzzFeed News has reached out to the senator for comment.
18. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham
What he said then: “He’s putting at risk the lives of interpreters, American supporters, diplomats, & the troops in the region by making these bigoted comments.”
“[Donald Trump] has gone from making absurd comments to being downright dangerous with his bombastic rhetoric.”
What he says now: No public statement— BuzzFeed News has reached out to the senator for comment.
