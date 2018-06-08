 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

The First "Halloween" Trailer Is Here And I'm Already Terrified

Jamie Lee Curtis is back. But so is Michael Myers.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The official trailer for the new Halloween movie dropped on Friday, and before you click play please be advised that THIS LOOKS ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

It's been 40 years since the events of the original film and Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode. She's a grandmother now, but she's still haunted by Michael Myers murdering her friends all those years ago (which is understandable).

Universal Pictures

After a bus crash, Myers escapes from his psychiatric facility and returns to wreak havoc once more on Halloween by, well, killing a ton of people.

Universal Pictures

The cool thing about this film is that it's going to completely ignore all the (bad) sequels to the 1978 original. So it's kind of a hybrid sequel/revival kind of thing. "Sequival"?

Universal Pictures
Advertisement

And, of course, that means we're going to get one big final showdown between Laurie and Michael.

Universal Pictures

The film is coming to cinemas on Oct. 19, so you have until then to start mentally preparing yourselves.

Universal Pictures

Every Movie In The "Halloween" Series, Ranked From Worst To Best

buzzfeed.com

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App