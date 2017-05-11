Here Are All The Very Different Reasons The White House Has Given For Trump Firing Comey

1. Comey poorly handled the Clinton email investigation.
2. Comey had lost the public's trust.
3. Comey had lost the confidence of the "rank and file of the FBI."
4. Trump was acting on the advice of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
5. Comey was not doing "a good job."
6. Comey failed to stop leaks coming out of the FBI.
7. Comey had to correct testimony he gave about Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner.
8. Comey was "a showboat."
9. Comey was "a grandstander."
10. The FBI is "in turmoil."
