An Honest-To-God Tiger Was Spotted In Georgia, Attacked A Dog, And Was Shot Dead By Police

Authorities in Georgia received a call early Wednesday morning of a tiger prowling around near a highway southeast of Atlanta.
"Henry County officers responded, locating the tiger and kept visual sight of it while animal professionals were contacted," police said in a statement.
As officers were monitoring the tiger shortly after 6 a.m. ET, it ran into a local community to the back of a house and began attacking a dog.
"With the tiger in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, officers made the decision to put the animal down with gunfire fearing that occupants of the home could be in danger as well as others in the area," police said.
Homeowner Brittney Speck told the Atlanta Journal Constitution she was woken up by flashing police lights and her dog "going crazy in the backyard."
"I poked my head out the front door and then one of the officers yelled at me to get back inside," she said.
When she went to her back window to check on her dog, she spotted the tiger.
After calling 911, a worried Speck went again to check on her dog.
"That's when, I guess, the tiger had jumped on top of my dog, and the officers just started firing rounds and took it down, and then gave me my dog back," she said.
"She's great. She's OK. She's a little shaken up," Speck said of her dog, adding she was grateful her three dogs were not in the yard when the tiger attacked.
"It was, like, a full-grown zoo tiger. It was massive. It was huge," she said.
Police said they and the state's animal control department are working to determine where the tiger came from.
