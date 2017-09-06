An Honest-To-God Tiger Was Spotted In Georgia, Attacked A Dog, And Was Shot Dead By Police

Share On more Share On more

Authorities in Georgia received a call early Wednesday morning of a tiger prowling around near a highway southeast of Atlanta.

"With the tiger in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, officers made the decision to put the animal down with gunfire fearing that occupants of the home could be in danger as well as others in the area," police said.

As officers were monitoring the tiger shortly after 6 a.m. ET, it ran into a local community to the back of a house and began attacking a dog.

Watch: Homeowner OK after dog was attacked by tiger in #Henry county after police used deadly force -… https://t.co/rgeNeHQ6Ko

"I poked my head out the front door and then one of the officers yelled at me to get back inside," she said.

When she went to her back window to check on her dog, she spotted the tiger.

After calling 911, a worried Speck went again to check on her dog.

"That's when, I guess, the tiger had jumped on top of my dog, and the officers just started firing rounds and took it down, and then gave me my dog back," she said.