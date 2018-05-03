Gayle King: "I Don't Know What More We Can Do To Charlie Rose Except A Public Flogging"

CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King on Thursday said she feels "sick to [her] stomach" after 27 more women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment by former cohost Charlie Rose.

"You see these allegations, you hear the stories, and it just makes you sick all over again," said King.

The Washington Post on Thursday published a story featuring 14 CBS News employees and 13 other women who worked with Rose and alleged the veteran journalist harassed them as far back as 1976 and as recently as April 2017.

The newspaper also reported that CBS managers had been warned of Rose's alleged behavior on at least three occasions, but the network told the Post that they had no HR complaints on the issue.

Rose told the Post their story was "unfair and inaccurate." When he was fired by CBS and PBS in November after allegations from eight women, Rose apologized for what he said was "inappropriate behavior."