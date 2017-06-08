Ted Cruz Got Played Off The Stage At A Religious Conference And The Footage Is Everything

Thursday was a momentous day in US politics. The former FBI director straight up accused the Trump administration of lying and firing him in order to sway the Russia investigation.
But that wasn't even the most savage thing that happened today.
Case in point: This footage of Ted Cruz being played off the stage as he spoke to religious conservatives at a DC hotel.
To recap, Cruz is giving a banger speech...
He's feeling his vibe, enjoying his applause...
Then...a voice.
Uh oh.
The next speaker is introduced.
Cruz tries to take it in. Surely, they won't, he thinks.
SURPRISE! IT'S VIRGINIA GALLOWAY.
OUTTA THE WAY, TED. IT'S GALLOWAY TIME.
BYEE!!!!
Ted must go.
Galloway is victorious.
People think this is today's gift to humanity.
And they are HERE for Galloway's ruthlessness.
But one key thing we need to acknowledge: her entrance music is 🔥🔥🔥.
So who do we have to thank for all this?
Just FYI, we reached out to a Cruz spokesperson to find out what that second thing he was gonna say was. We'll let you know if we hear back.
(OK, here's that entrance one last time)
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
