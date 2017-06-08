Sections

Ted Cruz Got Played Off The Stage At A Religious Conference And The Footage Is Everything

This is more brutal than when the orchestra plays at the Oscars.

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Thursday was a momentous day in US politics. The former FBI director straight up accused the Trump administration of lying and firing him in order to sway the Russia investigation.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

But that wasn't even the most savage thing that happened today.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Case in point: This footage of Ted Cruz being played off the stage as he spoke to religious conservatives at a DC hotel.

Sen. @TedCruz is cut off in the middle of his remarks at the @FaithandFreedom Coalition Conference. Full video here… https://t.co/leFNn9nDhZ
CSPAN @cspan

Sen. @TedCruz is cut off in the middle of his remarks at the @FaithandFreedom Coalition Conference. Full video here… https://t.co/leFNn9nDhZ

To recap, Cruz is giving a banger speech...

CSPAN

He's feeling his vibe, enjoying his applause...

CSPAN

Then...a voice.

CSPAN

Uh oh.

CSPAN

The next speaker is introduced.

CSPAN

Cruz tries to take it in. Surely, they won't, he thinks.

CSPAN

SURPRISE! IT'S VIRGINIA GALLOWAY.

CSPAN

OUTTA THE WAY, TED. IT'S GALLOWAY TIME.

CSPAN

BYEE!!!!

CSPAN

Ted must go.

CSPAN

Galloway is victorious.

CSPAN

People think this is today's gift to humanity.

@davidmackau @anamariecox There are good things. There are great things. Then there is this thing, soaring above us… https://t.co/SxfsuvvMx7
robogreen @robogreen

@davidmackau @anamariecox There are good things. There are great things. Then there is this thing, soaring above us… https://t.co/SxfsuvvMx7

And they are HERE for Galloway's ruthlessness.

@davidmackau @darth
millionaire avocado @mellerad

@davidmackau @darth

But one key thing we need to acknowledge: her entrance music is 🔥🔥🔥.

@cspan The music sounds like a mix between 90s porn and the Montel Williams show intro
Screenshot4Posterity @grumpyfembear

@cspan The music sounds like a mix between 90s porn and the Montel Williams show intro

@davidmackau Also worth noting the 1991 education video soundtrack for entrance music.
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

@davidmackau Also worth noting the 1991 education video soundtrack for entrance music.

So who do we have to thank for all this?

@cspan @tedcruz @FaithandFreedom Divine intervention.
Carrie @cawilliamson

@cspan @tedcruz @FaithandFreedom Divine intervention.

Just FYI, we reached out to a Cruz spokesperson to find out what that second thing he was gonna say was. We'll let you know if we hear back.

(OK, here's that entrance one last time)

this is honestly the most savage thing i've seen all day — and i just watched the former fbi director call the pres… https://t.co/WafyDD7kKg
David Mack @davidmackau

this is honestly the most savage thing i've seen all day — and i just watched the former fbi director call the pres… https://t.co/WafyDD7kKg

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

