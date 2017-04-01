A Massive Explosion At A French Carnival Was Caught On Video

Share On more Share On more

A bonfire ceremony at a town carnival north of Paris, France, took a horrific turn on Saturday when a huge explosion sent debris hurtling into the crowd.

The dramatic moment was caught on video by those attending the "Yellow Carnaval" in Villepinte, as terrified people screamed and ran to safety.

Fire officials told Agence France-Presse that of the 18 people injured, five were hurt seriously, including a child.

"The structure was made of plywood, and when it was illuminated using gasoline, there was a blast," a police official told AFP. "Sparks and pieces of wood were thrown, injuring several people."

A witness told Le Parisien the person who lit the bonfire was thrown several feet by the blast.