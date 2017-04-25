Share On more Share On more

As his legal battles with Kesha continue, music producer Dr. Luke is no longer the CEO of the record label he founded with Sony, a source told BuzzFeed News.

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, stopped being chief executive of Kemosabe Records, the record label he established with Sony Music in 2011, when his contract expired at the end of March.

The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news on Tuesday, said Sony had "cut ties" with the producer. A Sony website page on Dr. Luke was also taken down, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But sources told BuzzFeed News that while Dr. Luke is no longer CEO of Kemosabe, he and Sony still have a relationship.

Variety, citing an unnamed source, also reported the while the business relationship between Sony and Dr. Luke was "winding down," certain production contracts remain in effect.

In March 2016, an attorney for Dr. Luke denied a report that Sony had chosen to end their business relationship amid the legal battles with Kesha.