Daniel Day-Lewis Says He's Quitting Acting For Good

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from show business.

The 60-year-old said through his publicist that this was a "private decision," and declined to elaborate further.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," publicist Leslee Dart said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Variety was first to report the news.

Day-Lewis's last film was 2012's Lincoln, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The British-born actor has one final film, Phantom Thread, set for release this year. The movie, based on the 1950s London fashion industry, is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who also directed the star's Oscar-winning turn in There Will Be Blood.

Since 2002, Day-Lewis has filmed only six movies: Gangs of New York, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, There Will Be Blood, Nine, Lincoln, and Phantom Thread.

He also won an Oscar for 1989's My Left Foot, making him the only man to ever win three best actor Academy Awards.