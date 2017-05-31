CNN Has Fired Kathy Griffin As New Year's Eve Co-Host After That Controversial Trump Photo

Share On more Share On more

CNN has terminated its agreement with Kathy Griffin to co-host their annual New Year's Eve show, the network announced Wednesday, following the mass outrage at the comedian's photo of her holding a prop severed head of President Donald Trump.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network announced via Twitter.



Reached by phone, a CNN spokesperson had no further comment.

On Tuesday, a CNN spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the network was disgusted and offended by the Griffin photo, and said they were evaluating her role at this year's New Year's Eve festivities.



Anderson Cooper, Griffin's friend with whom she co-hosted the New Year's Eve shows, also condemned the photo on Tuesday,

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," Cooper tweeted.

