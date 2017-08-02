A Northwestern Professor And Oxford University Employee Are Wanted For Murder

Share On more Share On more

Chicago police have issued arrest warrants for a Northwestern University professor and an employee of Britain's Oxford University over the killing of a man last week.

Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Northwestern, and Andrew Warren, a senior treasury assistant at Oxford's Somerville College, are wanted for first-degree murder, a Chicago police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.



Because the alleged crime is of a violent nature, the pair are considered armed and dangerous.

Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, was found dead in Lathem's River North apartment in downtown on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police were called to the 10th-floor apartment after a maintenance worker received an anonymous call stating that a crime had been committed, according to the newspaper.



Officers found the victim unresponsive and with multiple lacerations to his body, the police said.