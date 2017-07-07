Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Please Enjoy Angela Merkel, Chancellor Of Sass, Rolling Her Eyes At Vladimir Putin

Iconic.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently hosting world leaders for the G20 conference in Hamburg.

Pool New / Reuters

There have been a lot of great photos of Merkel mingling with other leaders, including this one!

Inga Kjer / Getty Images

And this one!

Pool New / Reuters

And this one!

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters

But get ready for the best one of all. While she was talking with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president appeared to engage in some quality mansplaining, waving his finger and everything.

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters

Then this incredible eye roll happened... 😑

Pool New / Reuters

Don't believe me? Here's the footage.

Mansplaining, G20 style. Watch Angela Merkel’s eye-roll.
SimonNRicketts @SimonNRicketts

Mansplaining, G20 style. Watch Angela Merkel’s eye-roll.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Look again, the two leaders appear to be discussing something that involves a lot of hand movements (maybe missiles? because North Korea just test fired a big one?)

Putin explaining to Angela Merkel how ballistic missiles work
Jenna Abrams @Jenn_Abrams

Putin explaining to Angela Merkel how ballistic missiles work

Reply Retweet Favorite

Merkel is all, "Missiles fly like this."

Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams

And Putin thinks about it for a second...

Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams

Then he's like, "Well, actually..."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams

And Merkel just lets them roll.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams

A lot of people, particularly women, could relate to Merkel.

Twitter: @sheevanesva
Twitter: @lettergirl

Some were wondering where they'd seen something like this before...

Twitter: @Archivist1000
@SimonNRicketts
CAT @OneCopaceticCAT

@SimonNRicketts

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others wondered what Putin said that caused Merkel to lose it.

@SimonNRicketts Putin is explaining how he gets his chest so shiny by rubbing baby oil on it before he goes outdoor… https://t.co/FVxpG9pcZs
Obi-Wan Kenobi @SirBenKenobi

@SimonNRicketts Putin is explaining how he gets his chest so shiny by rubbing baby oil on it before he goes outdoor… https://t.co/FVxpG9pcZs

Reply Retweet Favorite

But a lot of people just wanted to hang out with her.

Twitter: @mattalltradesb
Twitter: @jothekendall

In short...

Twitter: @KristinaRina502

A toast to Merkel, the Chancellor of Sass.

Michaela Rehle / Reuters

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews