These Panda Caretakers Have To Wear Panda Disguises That Look Like The Stuff Of Nightmares

If you go down to the woods today…

David Mack
Welcome to the Wolong Nature Reserve in China’s Sichuan province. It’s run by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

China Daily China Daily Infor / Reuters

It’s similar to other panda sanctuaries you may be thinking of except for one small, terrifying detail: the caretakers wear these creepy panda costumes.

Ami Vitale / National Geographic

As National Geographic reported, certain young independent pandas at the reserve are specially selected to train to live in the wild.

Ami Vitale / National Geographic

To make sure the pandas don’t get used to humans, the dedicated caretakers at the sanctuary wear special panda outfits and cover themselves in the animals’ urine.

Ami Vitale / National Geographic

The pandas go through three different levels of “wild training” as they are gradually moved to larger and larger enclosures.

Ami Vitale / National Geographic

If they pass all their tests, the once-captive pandas are officially released into the wild.

Ami Vitale / National Geographic

The panda conservationists sure are heroes…

Ami Vitale / National Geographic

But that’s not to say I wouldn’t go running in the other direction if I came across this in the woods…

Ami Vitale

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
