These Panda Caretakers Have To Wear Panda Disguises That Look Like The Stuff Of Nightmares
If you go down to the woods today…
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- Donald Trump said he was quoting a Fox News analyst when he claimed Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, telling a reporter, "You should be talking to Fox."
- Press secretary Sean Spicer, asked if the White House regrets alleging Obama worked with the UK to spy on Trump, said, "I don't think we regret anything."
- Telephone eavesdropping and video surveillance actually took place at Trump properties — conducted by his own team.
- The people have spoken: The new version of Monopoly will have T-Rex, rubber ducky, and penguin tokens 🐧
Connect With WorldLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter Follow Us On Apple News
More News
Now Buzzing