Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

John Boehner Is Thankful AF He's Out Of Politics And Thinks Trump's Mostly Been "A Complete Disaster"

“He’s still learning how to be president.”

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Boehner at Trump's inauguration.
Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Boehner at Trump's inauguration.

Former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner may be out of the game, but that doesn't mean he won't still get political.

Speaking at the KPMG Global Energy Conference in Texas on Wednesday, the former Ohio representative offered a blunt assessment of President Donald Trump's first few months in office.

“He’s still learning how to be president," Boehner said, in comments reported by trade publication Rigzone.

Boehner did praise Trump's handling of foreign policy and said world leaders would be glad the new president has taken an aggressive stance against ISIS.

"Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster,” said Boehner, adding that he believes Trump should be banned from tweeting overnight.

Boehner spokesman David Schnittger confirmed the comments as authentic to the Associated Press.

Boehner pounding the gavel for the final time as speaker in 2015.
The Washington Post / Getty Images

Boehner pounding the gavel for the final time as speaker in 2015.

The former congressman described being friendly with Trump for 15 years, playing golf together and receiving supportive phone calls from the businessman.

"But president? I just never envisioned him in that role,” Boehner said.

Boehner said he believes investigators "need to get to the bottom" of whether the Trump or Clinton campaigns had contacts with Russians during the election. But he warned Democrats against pushing impeachment too loudly.

“The crazy left wing Democratic colleagues of mine bringing up impeachment talks," he said. "Talk of impeachment is the best way to rile up Trump supporters. Remember, impeachment is not a legal process; it’s a political process.”

Boehner, who wrangled House Republicans for four years as Speaker, said Trump and the GOP shouldn't be trying to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, but "repair" its defaults instead.

He's also no longer as optimistic the Republican-controlled Congress will be able to overhaul the tax code, describing it as "just a bunch of happy talk."

"The border adjustment tax is deader than a doornail," he said of one of current Speaker Paul Ryan's top priorities.

My first cut of the year. My grass is perfect!!!
John Boehner @SpeakerBoehner

My first cut of the year. My grass is perfect!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Boehner, who retired from politics in 2015 and handed over the speakership to Paul Ryan, said he's loving the quiet life.

"I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say, ‘Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah,’” he said.

He also said he has no plans to ever run for president, preferring a simpler life.

“I drink red wine. I smoke cigarettes. I golf. I cut my own grass. I iron my own clothes. And I’m not willing to give all that up to be president,” he said.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews