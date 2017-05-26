John Boehner Is Thankful AF He's Out Of Politics And Thinks Trump's Mostly Been "A Complete Disaster"

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner may be out of the game, but that doesn't mean he won't still get political.

Speaking at the KPMG Global Energy Conference in Texas on Wednesday, the former Ohio representative offered a blunt assessment of President Donald Trump's first few months in office.

“He’s still learning how to be president," Boehner said, in comments reported by trade publication Rigzone.

Boehner did praise Trump's handling of foreign policy and said world leaders would be glad the new president has taken an aggressive stance against ISIS.

"Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster,” said Boehner, adding that he believes Trump should be banned from tweeting overnight.

Boehner spokesman David Schnittger confirmed the comments as authentic to the Associated Press.

