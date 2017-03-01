Here’s Everyone Trump Blames For Everything Going Wrong Since He Became President

During a Feb. 16 news conference, President Donald Trump defended his administration’s rocky first month in office by telling reporters he “inherited a mess” from former President Barack Obama:

As you know, our administration inherited many problems across government and across the economy. To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess. At home and abroad, a mess. Jobs are pouring out of the country; you see what’s going on with all of the companies leaving our country, going to Mexico and other places, low pay, low wages, mass instability overseas, no matter where you look. The Middle East is a disaster. North Korea — we’ll take care of it folks; we’re going to take care of it all. I just want to let you know, I inherited a mess.

“Don’t believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it,” he wrote on Twitter two days later.

So, did he inherit a mess? Politifact did a very thorough fact-check of what is essentially a subjective claim, but noted that, at the very least, Obama’s economic policies when he took office in 2009 had helped avoid another Great Depression.