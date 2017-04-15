WATCH LIVE: Pro- And Anti-Trump Protesters Are Clashing Violently In Berkeley

Violent clashes broke out Saturday as Trump supporters attending a "Free Speech" rally in Berkeley, California, were confronted by anti-fascist protesters.

Absolutely chaotic scenes in Berkeley where pro- & anti-Trump protesters are clashing. @BuzzFeedNews also on scene:… https://t.co/ZqxbREfs79

White said demonstrators originally gathered at a local park but subsequently moved to the city's downtown area. Police called on county officials for reinforcements from neighboring towns.

Photos and the BuzzFeed News livestream showed bloodied people at the event. White said police had received reports of only two people injured by tear gas and bear spray.

Items such as metal pipes and baseball bats had been banned by authorities in anticipation of the event, he said.

"There have been a couple of skirmishes, clashes, fights between people," Whtie said, adding that demonstrators had thrown fireworks and released gas.

Despite the two rival groups being able to repeatedly clash directly with one another seemingly without immediate police interference, Officer White defended his department's response.

"The City of Berkeley police department is a small to medium-size department," he said. "Our police department total is 176. I can tell you most of that 176 is here today."

City officials received no protest permit request from either group, White said, but found out through social media and distributed flyers that the two groups planned to converge on a local park.

With no official communication between the city and protesters, officers were forced to estimate how many demonstrators would show up, White said.

"The amount of people at the park for the demonstration was in the hundreds," he said. "It's a challenge for us to keep that amount of demonstrators inside that area with the amount of people we had. It would require another level of force for us to do that."

Despite this, White did not agree that police had underestimated the protests.

"Every time we have a demonstration in the city of Berkeley, we learn a little bit from it," he said.