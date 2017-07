Watch The Shocking Moment John McCain Killed The Republican Health Care Bill

Share On more Share On more

While you were sleeping, Senate Republicans held a late-night vote to try to pass their last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare — but it all failed when Sen. John McCain bucked the party line and voted against the bill.

The decision by McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer , came as a shock to many of his colleagues — audible gasps could be heard in the Senate when he voted no.

McCain joined two other GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who had consistently objected to the repeal efforts — to vote against the so-called "skinny repeal."

In a statement issued after the vote, McCain said he supported replacing Obamacare but objected to the provisions of this particular proposal and the highly partisan manner in which it was being achieved.

The skinny repeal "offered no replacement to actually reform our health care system and deliver affordable, quality health care to our citizens," McCain said.