Watch The Shocking Moment John McCain Killed The Republican Health Care Bill

McCain joined two other GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who had consistently objected to the repeal efforts — to vote against the so-called "skinny repeal."

In a statement issued after the vote, McCain said he supported replacing Obamacare but objected to the provisions of this particular proposal and the highly partisan manner in which it was being achieved.

The skinny repeal "offered no replacement to actually reform our health care system and deliver affordable, quality health care to our citizens," McCain said.