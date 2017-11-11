 back to top
Here Are All The Republicans Calling On Roy Moore To Drop Out Of The Alabama Senate Race

As well as those in the GOP who say Moore should drop out "if it's true" that he tried to initiate sexual conduct with a 14-year-old when he was in his 30s.

David Mack
Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, is refusing to drop out of the race despite a bombshell Washington Post report featuring four women who said he tried to date them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

One woman, Leigh Corfman, told newspaper that in 1979, when she was 14, Moore “took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.”The other women said Moore, who is known for his controversial comments against LGBT people and Muslims, tried to date them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.Moore has angrily denied the allegations, calling them "fake news" designed to swing the election against him. However, he also said he did not remember whether he had gone on dates with some of the girls. "If we did go on dates, then we did," he said of one woman who claims she was 17 at the time she dated Moore.One poll shows the race is now tied between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones to fill the Senate seat that once belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Many Republicans have said they were seriously troubled by the report, but most have hedged their public statements to say that Moore should step aside "if" the reports are true.
Here are the Republicans calling on Moore to drop out immediately:

1. Sen. John McCain

The Arizona senator called the allegations against Moore deeply disturbing and disqualifying. "He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of," McCain tweeted.
2. Sen. Mike Lee

The Utah senator retracted his endorsement of Moore on Friday. "Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate," Lee tweeted.
3. Sen. Steve Daines

The junior senator from Montana withdrew his support from Moore on Friday. "I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate," Daines tweeted after the Post story was published.
4. Gov. John Kasich

Ohio's moderate Republican governor called on his party to immediately abandon Moore. "I've long opposed Roy Moore & his divisive viewpoints. The actions described make him unfit for office," Kasich tweeted Friday. "The GOP must not support him. He should step aside."
5. Gov. Larry Hogan

The governor of Maryland accused members of his own party of a double standard and called Moore "unfit for office.""Roy Moore’s defenders should ask themselves if they would be so quick to excuse him if the victim was their daughter or if the offender was a Democrat," Hogan tweeted. "He is unfit for office and should step aside. Americans are better than this."
6. Mitt Romney

The 2012 Republican presidential candidate (and rumored hopeful for Utah's US Senate seat) said he believes Moore's youngest accuser."Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections," Romney tweeted. "I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside."
Here are the Republicans who clearly don't want Moore to run, despite not really using those words.

1. Sen. Lisa Murkowski

The Alaska senator has said she was "horrified" by the reports, adding "if this is true he needs to step down immediately." But despite hedging her language, she also revealed she had taken the extraordinary step of getting in touch with Luther Strange, who Moore beat in the primary, to mount a write-in campaign. (Murkowski herself won election on a write-in campaign in 2010.)
2. Sen. Bob Corker

The Tennessee senator and Trump critic on Saturday implied that Moore should never have been the Republican candidate to begin with. "Look, I'm sorry, but even before these reports surfaced, Roy Moore's nomination was a bridge too far," he tweeted.
3. Sen. Rob Portman

The Ohio senator initially used the hedged "if true" language in his statement, but then appeared to suggest he believed the report."I think if what we read is true, and people are on the record so I assume it is, then he should step aside," Portman said. "I think it’d be best for him, best for the state.”
And here's the "if true" crowd (i.e. those who have said Moore should drop out if the reports are true, but haven't provided litmus test for what would be enough evidence):

* President Donald Trump: "Like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside."

* Vice President Mike Pence: "The vice president found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office," a spokesperson said.

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "If these allegations are true, Roy Moore should step aside for all the obvious reasons," McConnell said. "Very disturbing allegations."

* Speaker Paul Ryan: "These allegations are disqualifying if true," Ryan said in a statement. "Anyone who would do this to a child has no place in public office, let alone the United States Senate."

* Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby: "If that’s true, he doesn’t belong in the Senate," the state's senior senator said, according to Politico.

* Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: “These are serious and troubling allegations,” Cruz told the Austin American-Statesman. “If they are true, Judge Moore should immediately withdraw. However, we need to know the truth, and Judge Moore has the right to respond to these accusations.”

* Texas Sen. John Cornyn: “If it is true, I don’t think his candidacy is sustainable,” Cornyn told Politico. “But we believe in a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. And so I think it’s important for the facts to come out.”

* Maine Sen. Sen. Susan Collins: If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate," she tweeted.

* Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake: "If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately," Flake wrote on Twitter.

* South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: "If they’re accurate, he should step aside," Scott said, according to NBC News.

* Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey: "If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside," Toomey said, according to the Washington Post.

* National Republican Senatorial Committee chair and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner: "If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election," Gardner said in a statement.

Republicans Say They’re “Deeply Disturbed” By Allegations Of Alabama Senate Candidate’s Past With Teenage Girls

https://www.buzzfeed.com/mattberman/republicans-say-theyre-deeply-disturbed-by-allegations-of

Roy Moore Says He May Have Gone Out On A Date With A Teenager

https://www.buzzfeed.com/blakemontgomery/roy-moore-hannity

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

