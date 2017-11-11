Here Are All The Republicans Calling On Roy Moore To Drop Out Of The Alabama Senate Race

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, is refusing to drop out of the race despite a bombshell Washington Post report featuring four women who said he tried to date them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.
1. Sen. John McCain
Advertisement
2. Sen. Mike Lee
3. Sen. Steve Daines
4. Gov. John Kasich
5. Gov. Larry Hogan
6. Mitt Romney
Advertisement
1. Sen. Lisa Murkowski
2. Sen. Bob Corker
3. Sen. Rob Portman
And here's the "if true" crowd (i.e. those who have said Moore should drop out if the reports are true, but haven't provided litmus test for what would be enough evidence):
* President Donald Trump: "Like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside."
* Vice President Mike Pence: "The vice president found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office," a spokesperson said.
* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "If these allegations are true, Roy Moore should step aside for all the obvious reasons," McConnell said. "Very disturbing allegations."
* Speaker Paul Ryan: "These allegations are disqualifying if true," Ryan said in a statement. "Anyone who would do this to a child has no place in public office, let alone the United States Senate."
* Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby: "If that’s true, he doesn’t belong in the Senate," the state's senior senator said, according to Politico.
* Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: “These are serious and troubling allegations,” Cruz told the Austin American-Statesman. “If they are true, Judge Moore should immediately withdraw. However, we need to know the truth, and Judge Moore has the right to respond to these accusations.”
* Texas Sen. John Cornyn: “If it is true, I don’t think his candidacy is sustainable,” Cornyn told Politico. “But we believe in a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. And so I think it’s important for the facts to come out.”
* Maine Sen. Sen. Susan Collins: If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate," she tweeted.
* Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake: "If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately," Flake wrote on Twitter.
* South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: "If they’re accurate, he should step aside," Scott said, according to NBC News.
* Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey: "If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside," Toomey said, according to the Washington Post.
* National Republican Senatorial Committee chair and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner: "If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election," Gardner said in a statement.
Republicans Say They’re “Deeply Disturbed” By Allegations Of Alabama Senate Candidate’s Past With Teenage Girls
https://www.buzzfeed.com/mattberman/republicans-say-theyre-deeply-disturbed-by-allegations-of
Roy Moore Says He May Have Gone Out On A Date With A Teenager
https://www.buzzfeed.com/blakemontgomery/roy-moore-hannity
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.