A Woman Was Found Naked On The Side Of A Road One Month After She Went Missing

An Alabama woman who went missing last month was found naked by the side of a rural road on Saturday, telling investigators she survived by eating berries and drinking muddy water.

"Oh man, it was the most surreal moment of my life," Will Theris told BuzzFeed News of the moment he learned his 25-year-old sister had been found alive. "I was in the mindset that the worst had happened. So when I got word she was found alive, my whole world flipped upside down again."

Judy Garner spotted Lisa Theris, who was last seen on July 18, while driving down Bullock County's Highway 82 on Saturday. Garner told NBC she initially believed the naked woman was a deer, but stopped her car when she realized it was a person.



“I started shaking. I was crying, I was scared, and I didn’t know what to do,” Garner said. “So I went over to her and asked her if she would stay there while I get water out of my van. She stayed, and I called 911 and told them I had found a girl on the road.”

“I gave her a hug and said, 'You poor thing. You’ve been through a lot,'" Garner said. “I don’t think she could have made it much longer."

Lisa was taken to a hospital, covered in bug bites and scratches, Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers told WSFA12.

She has since been released to her parents' home in Louisville, Alabama, her brother told BuzzFeed News.

"She's in severe pain, but is slowly improving," he said. "She was able to eat a slice of pizza on the second day."

Will said his sister was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital.

"She's lost at least 50 pounds and her entire body is torn up," he said. "But she is as strong as they come and is handling it all as well as anyone. The doctors said it will take at least a full month to recover her health."