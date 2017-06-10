Three US Soldiers Died After A Member Of The Afghan Army Reportedly Attacked Them

Three US soldiers were killed and a fourth wounded in Afghanistan on Saturday, the Pentagon said, after an Afghan soldier reportedly opened fire on them.
A spokesperson for Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, told Al Jazeera that an Afghan "army commando" opened fire on four US soldiers. "The Afghan commando was also killed in counterattack," he said.
A Taliban spokesperson told the New York Times that one of their members was behind the attack.
The US Defense Department did not immediately confirm the attack by the Afghan soldier, but confirmed the deaths of the three American troops.
"Three US soldiers were killed in eastern Afghanistan today. One U.S. soldier was wounded and has been evacuated for medical treatment. Next of kin notification is underway," the Pentagon said in a statement. "This incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as appropriate."
The White House press office said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident.
Speaking in Milwaukee, Vice President Mike Pence offered his condolences.
"On my way here I was informed that US service members were killed and wounded in the attack in Afghanistan," he said. "The president and I have been briefed. The details of this attack will be forthcoming."
"When heroes fall Americans grieve," Pence added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these American heroes."
The attack occurred after the US military apologized for mistakenly killing two Afghan police officers in the south of the country late Friday. Afghan officials told the BBC the friendly-fire airstrike in southern Helmand province also killed several militants.
In April, the US military for the first time used its largest non-nuclear weapon, aptly nicknamed the Mother of All Bombs, or MOAB, on a suspected ISIS tunnel complex in the same region of Afghanistan.
