OMG, Cellino Is Suing Barnes. True Love Is Dead.

Worst celebrity breakup of 2017.

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Brad and Angelina...

Gaga and Taylor...

Cellino and Barnes!!

Yes, it's true!! In news bound to devastate fans of personal-injury suits and catchy jingles, Ross Cellino is suing Stephen Barnes and their ICONIC law firm Cellino & Barnes.

New York station WGRZ in Buffalo, where the firm is headquartered, was the first to report Cellino is seeking to dissolve the legal partnership.

An affidavit filed in the New York State Supreme Court shows Cellino's petition was served on Barnes and their law firm on Wednesday. All other documents in the case have been sealed by the judge, so the reasons behind the juicy split remain unclear for now.

Cellino and Barnes did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did did Cellino's lawyer, Terry Connors, nor Cellino & Barnes spokesman Daryl Ciambella.

Let's just remember the pair in happier times, posing with their beloved 800-888-8888.

Cellino & Barnes, Injury Attorneys...

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

