17 Photos Of The Winter Storm That’ll Make You Glad You’re Inside In Your Comfy, Comfy Bed

A woman’s umbrella is flipped inside out by the wind in Philadelphia as a snowstorm pounded the US northeast on Tuesday.
Two men play golf with a tennis ball in Times Square.
A taxi drives past piles of snow in Times Square.
A public safety officer photographs the snow in Times Square.
People walking their dogs in the sleet and snow in NYC.
A person trudging through the snow in Jersey City, New Jersey. The NYC skyline is fully obscured by the weather.
A man walks his dog next to the Manhattan bridge.
A worker clears debris after a tree branch fell on a parked car in Baltimore.
Workers clear snow on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
A man walks through a park in Baltimore.
The ‘Fearless Girl’ statue stands in the snow and wintry mix in New York’s Financial District.
Men shoveling a sidewalk in Philadelphia
A woman signals for a cab in the Bronx.
A man near a fountain in New York City’s Central Park.
A man with an umbrella as snow falls in Central Park.
Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
A couple walking in the village of Nyack, New York.
- Heavy snowfall is pounding America's northeast, leading to school cancellations and public transit shutdowns.
- President Trump is empowering individual generals to figure out how to defeat ISIS.
- A prestigious golf club in Scotland will allow female members for the first time in its 300-year history ⛳️ 💁
- "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" is getting a sequel seven years later — a global hunt is on for a new Lisbeth Salander 🐉