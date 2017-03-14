17 Photos Of The Winter Storm That’ll Make You Glad You’re Inside In Your Comfy, Comfy Bed

Get Our News App
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
1.

View this image ›

Matt Rourke / AP Photo

A woman’s umbrella is flipped inside out by the wind in Philadelphia as a snowstorm pounded the US northeast on Tuesday.

2.

View this image ›

Mark Lennihan / AP Photo

Two men play golf with a tennis ball in Times Square.

3.

View this image ›

Mark Lennihan / AP Photo

A taxi drives past piles of snow in Times Square.

4.

View this image ›

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A public safety officer photographs the snow in Times Square.

5.

View this image ›

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

People walking their dogs in the sleet and snow in NYC.

6.

View this image ›

Julio Cortez / AP

A person trudging through the snow in Jersey City, New Jersey. The NYC skyline is fully obscured by the weather.

7.

View this image ›

Mary Altaffer / AP

A man walks his dog next to the Manhattan bridge.

8.

View this image ›

Patrick Semansky / AP Photo

A worker clears debris after a tree branch fell on a parked car in Baltimore.

9.

View this image ›

J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo

Workers clear snow on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

10.

View this image ›

Patrick Semansky / AP Photo

A man walks through a park in Baltimore.

11.

View this image ›

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The ‘Fearless Girl’ statue stands in the snow and wintry mix in New York’s Financial District.

12.

View this image ›

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Men shoveling a sidewalk in Philadelphia

13.

View this image ›

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

A woman signals for a cab in the Bronx.

14.

View this image ›

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A man near a fountain in New York City’s Central Park.

15.

View this image ›

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A man with an umbrella as snow falls in Central Park.

16.

View this image ›

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

17.

View this image ›

Mike Segar / Reuters

A couple walking in the village of Nyack, New York.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
