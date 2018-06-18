Microsoft Removed And Then Replaced A Reference To Working With ICE On Its Website

Microsoft deleted a section of a January 2018 blog post in which the company said its Azure cloud software has a role in enabling the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to deliver services like "[accelerating] facial recognition and identification" with the help of deep learning AI, BuzzFeed News has learned. After questions from BuzzFeed News, the company put the section back online.

When viewed at 9:50 a.m. PST this morning, the blog post included a section that said Microsoft's government-specific loud platform, called Azure Government, "meets all security and compliance standards necessary to handle ICE's most sensitive unclassified data, including data that supports the core Agency functions and protects against loss of life." In February, Microsoft made the formal announcement that its Azure Government cloud platform received Authority to Operate (ATO) designations from both the US Air Force and ICE.



"The agency is currently implementing transformative technologies for homeland security and public safety, and we're proud to support this work with our mission-critical cloud," the post reads.

The post goes on to say that the Azure Government software enables ICE employees "process data on edge devices" or "utilize deep learning capabilities to accelerate facial recognition and identification."