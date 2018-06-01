 back to top

Tech

Google Backs Away From Controversial Military Drone Project

Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene told employees during an internal meeting that there will be "no follow-on to Maven." Google's current contract will end in 2019, and the tech company will not pursue another.

Davey Alba
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There will be "no follow-on to Maven," Google's controversial contract with the Pentagon that would make use of its artificial intelligence technology to speed up analysis of video images and could be used to improve the targeting of drone strikes, BuzzFeed News has learned. The current contract will end in 2019, and Google will not pursue another.

Google's decision, which Gizmodo first reported, was announced by Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene during an internal meeting for employees of its cloud division called Weather Report.

"We've always said this was an 18-month contract that we did, so it ends in March of 2019," Greene said, according to a source familiar with the meeting. "And there will be no follow-on to Maven."

The Maven contract had been so contentious that about a dozen Google employees resigned in protest over the company's involvement, and it sparked a widespread identity crisis and backlash among employees at the tech giant.

Davey Alba is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

