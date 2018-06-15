Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Bourdain’s Death Are Spreading On YouTube

Fake news moves fast — and despite promises from tech giants to remove such content, these stories spread far and linger. In the wake of a tragic week, during which Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain died in separate instances of apparent suicide, YouTube’s first few results about their deaths surface conspiracy theories.

The video, in which a robotic voice intones that Bourdain was "working on an exposé of elite pedophiles just weeks before he was found dead in an apparent suicide," garnered 7,400 views in two days. No ad plays before the video, but the associated channel, called Anonymous EXPOSED, prominently displays a Patreon donation link on its landing page. The third result on mobile, meanwhile, is a video by well-known far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The videos push some version of the same theory: Bourdain was an outspoken supporter of Asia Argento, the actress whom he had been dating and one of the women who publicly accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Since Hillary Clinton had received campaign donations from Weinstein (who was a generous supporter of the Democratic Party), the conspiracy theorists said the Clintons and Weinstein could have orchestrated Bourdain's death. The conspiracy is then tied tenuously to a sex trafficking sting that was apparently conducted in the Atlanta area, where CNN, the cable channel that hosts Bourdain's Parts Unknown TV program, is headquartered.

