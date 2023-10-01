    19 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Week That Was Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Than Yours

    Folks...that is not great.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you just had the worst week ever, just remember...

    1. The person who brought disappointment to Italians everywhere:

    Spilled spaghetti next to a refrigerator
    u/t0asterstrudel / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who, honestly, might just be on to something here:

    &quot;Today I accidentally invented taco flavored cookies&quot;
    u/clinchemale / Via reddit.com

    3. The person whose dinner had a brilliant idea:

    &quot;A lightbulb fell into my dinner&quot;
    u/birchtri / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who is definitely done ironing for the day:

    &quot;Mistakes were made.&quot;
    imgur.com

    5. The person who loves their grandma very much, I'm sure:

    &quot;My grandma thought my iPad was a cutting board&quot;
    u/ionnatrailer / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who made this fatal, goopy error:

    A melted electric kettle
    u/notsewfast_ / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who straight up lasered their laptop:

    A burn in a laptop
    u/hocusfurus / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who REALLY wanted to hit enter:

    &quot;Guess I typed a little too hard...&quot;
    u/dreamwavedev / Via reddit.com

    9. The person whose dishwasher is overflowing with fun:

    Dish soap leaking from a dishwasher
    u/uglypatty / Via reddit.com

    10. The person whose laptop is going straight in the aquarium:

    &quot;I spilled fish food all over my computer&quot;
    u/gaya_ne / Via reddit.com

    11. The person whose pillow went absolutely nuclear in the washing machine:

    A ruined pillow in the washing machine
    reddit.com

    12. The person who gave their laptop a little bit of an edge:

    A laptop with a damaged corner
    u/mrkemeny / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who is sitting behind the Human Pretzel:

    A person&#x27;s feet peeking to the chair in front of them on a plane
    u/ccrackacoldone / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who got a fun little surprise in their morning coffee:

    A fly covered in coffee
    u/qonk / Via reddit.com

    15. The person whose brownies came out a bit sh*tty:

    Brownies that look like poop
    Facebook

    16. The person whose sweet treat turned out to be nothing but sweet disappointment:

    A rotten apple
    reddit.com

    17. The person who got a cool new tattoo courtesy of their radiator:

    Closeup of someone&#x27;s burn
    reddit.com

    18. The person whose window took a leap of faith:

    &quot;So... my window fell out&quot;
    u/7thspectrum / Via reddit.com

    19. The person whose remote went for a little swim:

    &quot;No TV tonight!&quot;
    u/marefo / Via reddit.com