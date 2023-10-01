19 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Week That Was Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Than Yours

If you just had the worst week ever, just remember...
1.
The person who brought disappointment to Italians everywhere:
2.
The person who, honestly, might just be on to something here:
3.
The person whose dinner had a brilliant idea:
4.
The person who is definitely done ironing for the day:
5.
The person who loves their grandma very much, I'm sure:
6.
The person who made this fatal, goopy error:
7.
The person who straight up lasered their laptop:
8.
The person who REALLY wanted to hit enter:
9.
The person whose dishwasher is overflowing with fun:
10.
The person whose laptop is going straight in the aquarium:
11.
The person whose pillow went absolutely nuclear in the washing machine:
12.
The person who gave their laptop a little bit of an edge:
13.
The person who is sitting behind the Human Pretzel:
14.
The person who got a fun little surprise in their morning coffee:
15.
The person whose brownies came out a bit sh*tty:
16.
The person whose sweet treat turned out to be nothing but sweet disappointment:
17.
The person who got a cool new tattoo courtesy of their radiator:
18.
The person whose window took a leap of faith:
19.
The person whose remote went for a little swim: