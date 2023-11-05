Skip To Content
    19 People Who I'm Totally Sure Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single Dang Decision They Made Last Week

    Not great, folks. Not great at all.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The person whose kitchen is a testament to man's folly:

    spices all over the floor
    reddit.com

    2. The person who really probably should have noticed this:

    &quot;It&#x27;s going to be a long day...&quot;
    u/reddit-and-regret-it / Via reddit.com

    3. The person whose bacon has seen things...terrible things:

    &quot;My roommate forgot they were making bacon...&quot;
    u/key_Sheepherder3189 / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who now has a whole new set of problems on their hands:

    an opossum in someone&#x27;s engine
    u/theeyesofchaoss / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who now knows what it's like to be a dog:

    dog peanut butter
    u/22022004 / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who's going to start carrying a chainsaw with them:

    a tree in the road
    u/taliruls / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who's about to get MAXIMUM vitamins:

    &quot;My vitamin gummies melted together...&quot;
    reddit.com

    8. The person who might want to go find a hose:

    &quot;Good thing I wore gloves.&quot;
    reddit.com

    9. The person whose dinner had a little extra iron in it:

    a bolt in someone&#x27;s food
    u/laschoff / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who really screwed up:

    &quot;I dropped my carefully sorted screws.&quot;
    u/atumisk / Via reddit.com

    11. The person whose insides are good and greased up:

    &quot;Guess which one I just ate a big spoonful of?&quot;
    u/nighthawke3 / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who is about to have some very wet, very sticky feet:

    a man in flip flops
    u/uncetgemz / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who got a few extra toppings on their cupcake:

    &quot;My cupcake fell.&quot;
    u/weepiegeepie42099 / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who will never, ever get home:

    &quot;They&#x27;ve been side by side for fifteen minutes.&quot;
    u/organic-enthusiasm7 / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who will now be moving every single piece of furniture in their house:

    &quot;I moved my wardrobe and found this&quot;
    u/electriceye / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who messed with the wrong (non-venomous) snake:

    a snake wrapped around someone&#x27;s hand
    reddit.com

    17. The person whose car is just taunting them at this point:

    &quot;My key broke off in the ignition&quot;
    u/glitched406 / Via reddit.com

    18. The person who now must live the rest of their life off the grid:

    &quot;They left the alarm on my coat...&quot;
    u/former_plate_8608 / Via reddit.com

    19. The person who got one of nature's noodles in their ramen:

    &quot;That&#x27;s not a noodle...&quot;
    u/chuker34 / Via reddit.com

    Yikes!