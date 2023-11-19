18 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

1.
The person who hit literally the only thing they should have tried to avoid:
2.
The person whose pizza rolls have been cooked by Beelzebub himself:
3.
The person who had a kind stranger test their ice cream for them:
4.
The person who might want to watch their sodium intake:
5.
The person who was kind enough to share Today's Top Hits with Pennywise:
6.
The person who's going to enjoy staring at the seat in front of them for the next six hours:
7.
The person whose rear-end is about to be filled to the brim with diet cola:
8.
The person who would give ol' Keith Moon a run for their money:
9.
The person whose table spontaneously combusted:
10.
The person whose hoop dreams will stay just that...dreams:
11.
The person who is in for a very moist flight:
12.
The person who is about to have a very enjoyable day at the dentist:
13.
The person whose curry shall curry no more:
14.
The person whose laptop is being preserved for future generations:
15.
The person who got neither cheese nor burger:
16.
The person who got a little extra flavoring with their latte:
17.
The person whose water is getting SUPERCHARGED:
18.
And the person whose chips look like they were purchased in the 14th century: