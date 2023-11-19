Skip To Content
18 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Oof, that is not what you want.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The person who hit literally the only thing they should have tried to avoid:

&quot;I didn&#x27;t see it.&quot;
u/newtolifting2021 / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose pizza rolls have been cooked by Beelzebub himself:

Burnt pizza rolls
u/satanicpanic6 / Via reddit.com

3. The person who had a kind stranger test their ice cream for them:

Ice cream with a bite missing
u/titan-slayer_97 / Via reddit.com

4. The person who might want to watch their sodium intake:

a pile of salt on some pasta
u/forsakenlemon / Via reddit.com

5. The person who was kind enough to share Today's Top Hits with Pennywise:

an AirPod that&#x27;s fallen through a sewer grate
u/smashininacivic / Via reddit.com

6. The person who's going to enjoy staring at the seat in front of them for the next six hours:

A person missing their AirPods
u/toastwich / Via reddit.com

7. The person whose rear-end is about to be filled to the brim with diet cola:

Spilled soda on a seat
u/aut0maddic / Via reddit.com

8. The person who would give ol' Keith Moon a run for their money:

a broken drum
u/emperorcamel / Via reddit.com

9. The person whose table spontaneously combusted:

a broken table
u/spotlight675 / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose hoop dreams will stay just that...dreams:

a basketball on a subway track
u/lightningcrane31 / Via reddit.com

11. The person who is in for a very moist flight:

a man with a spilled drink on his pants
u/tevisla / Via reddit.com

12. The person who is about to have a very enjoyable day at the dentist:

A person holding their tooth filling
u/mountaindog1998 / Via reddit.com

13. The person whose curry shall curry no more:

&quot;I dropped my curry.&quot;
u/dvsnature / Via reddit.com

14. The person whose laptop is being preserved for future generations:

a laptop in the freezer
u/hambino0400 / Via reddit.com

15. The person who got neither cheese nor burger:

a burger missing cheese and meat
u/magnuspi / Via reddit.com

16. The person who got a little extra flavoring with their latte:

a wasp in someone&#x27;s latte
u/vanellopevonsplenda / Via reddit.com

17. The person whose water is getting SUPERCHARGED:

a charger in someone&#x27;s water
u/magen137 / Via reddit.com

18. And the person whose chips look like they were purchased in the 14th century:

&quot;Something is very wrong with my chips&quot;
u/ethericwolf / Via reddit.com

Seriously, dude. What's wrong with your chips?