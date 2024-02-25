Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

You hate to see it, folks. You really do.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...

1. The person whose about to make three new friends:

A pair of animal eyes peering from the shadows between attic beams among insulation
u/ocrohonan / Via reddit.com

2. The person who had the worst kind of surprise:

A sofa with uneven paint on walls behind, where previous owners painted around decor, leaving patches
u/situationno4566 / Via reddit.com

3. The person who should've brought a pair of wayfarers on that plane:

Passenger in airplane seat viewing screen; another screen visible ahead with movie playing
u/performative_pretzel / Via reddit.com

4. The person whose child's bite is honestly impressive:

Close-up view of a washing machine&#x27;s open door, focusing on the rubber seal with a warning label
u/spliffany / Via reddit.com

5. The person who found out a fun fact about themselves today:

Advertisement within a social media app showing a person holding a book titled &quot;Not checking your text.&quot;
reddit.com

6. The person whose coat got a hot, new coat of paint:

A person&#x27;s leg splattered with white paint against a metal fence backdrop
u/elisabethjulie / Via reddit.com

7. The person whose drinks shall never be warm again:

Refrigerator with an overstuffed ice dispenser, ice spilling out into interior
u/totallymako / Via reddit.com

8. The person who better start telling people Jackson Pollock used to live their building:

Paint splattered on a wooden staircase next to a metal railing
u/lieutenantchonkster / Via reddit.com

9. The person with perhaps the world's heaviest candle:

A spilled can of beverage beside a stove with cardboard packaging on top, creating a mess on the kitchen counter
u/nndyah / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose dinner is, quite frankly, all screwed up:

Close-up of a burnt tortilla with a screw on it
u/killersloth123 / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose chocolate breakfast will now fortunately ward off any and all vampires:

Sliced chocolate loaf with a stick of Lurpak garlic butter on a white plate
u/lawbrilliant5716 / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose clothes shall go unwashed:

Water heater toppled over onto a washing machine in a narrow laundry room, with dislodged shelves
u/admirableflow / Via reddit.com

13. The person who needs to never, ever try to make bread again:

A loaf of bread with a thick, cracked crust, dusted with flour, on a wire cooling rack
u/beepbooptheincredible / Via reddit.com

14. The person who cannot trust anyone in their home:

Three partially eaten donuts on a countertop
u/zapa_rat / Via reddit.com

15. The person whose melon was harboring a terrible, terrible secret:

A halved, overcooked spaghetti squash overflowing with noodles on a cutting board
u/_don_julio_ / Via reddit.com

16. The person who experienced true devestation:

Stovetop with a pan containing burnt biscuits covered by a melted plastic lid
u/theslopes / Via reddit.com

17. The person who has to play limbo with some fallen powerlines every time they leave their house:

Power lines running above a rural path parallel to a road with grassy areas and bare trees
u/hector_ceremus / Via reddit.com

18. The person who got a little extra treat with their delicious pasta:

Worm found in a salad
u/stealthchxck / Via reddit.com

19. And the person who must leave their house and never return upon finding this:

Stick of butter on a kitchen counter with packaging and a knife beside it
u/baroqueenjoyer / Via reddit.com

Run.