    18 Extremely Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Month Than You

    That is not the optimal outcome.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you just had the absolute worst day, just remember...

    1. The person who experienced true tragedy:

    Backseat of a car with spilled party supplies, including a turquoise number 6 balloon, and a purple plush toy
    u/oneandonlyattic / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who has their couch riiiiight where they want it:

    Large flat-screen TV leaning against a wall supported by a couch, caption asking for ideas to remove it safely
    u/burgerhotdogcat / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:

    Text on image: &quot;I have discovered the longest length of board I can fit in my car... apparently a hair shy of 10 feet!&quot; Image shows a board through a car windshield
    u/maghull / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who, thankfully, found that lost cooler with the front of their car:

    A damaged car with its front tire stuck in a pothole, causing the bumper to partially detach from the vehicle
    u/livinsfloridalife / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who is going to be finding pillow residue until the end of time:

    Washing machine overloaded with detergent, spilling over with suds and foam onto the floor
    u/morganamp / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who is now stranded in the desert and lost to time:

    Person wearing a sports watch, red and yellow gloves, and a glimpse of a bicycle handlebar
    u/luketheproto / Via reddit.com

    7. The person with the sweetest car around:

    Spilled white beads covering a car floor and streaming out onto pavement from an opened vehicle door with boxes inside
    u/socalstratrider / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who straight up fell through a suburban trap door:

    A damaged wooden deck with a sizable hole and a red chair visible below through the opening
    u/simpletonbuddhist / Via reddit.com

    9. The person whose pizza has SEEN some things... terrible, terrible things:

    A hand is lifting a slice from a cheese pizza inside a box, with one slice already removed
    u/freshrizz / Via reddit.com

    10. The person whose tooth was not long for this world:

    A close-up of a single tooth with a dental filling on a wooden surface
    u/dwnranger88 / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who whacked their window wildly with a warlike weed whacker:

    Child&#x27;s silhouette seen through a textured glass window with a draped curtain
    u/biggun79 / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who might want to try to buff that out:

    SUV partially collapsed into a sinkhole near a muddy embankment, tow truck on site
    u/essiara / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose new pants provide several holes for ventilation:

    Close-up of a white fabric with a horizontal pocket and small stains
    u/iamsamfromwsb / Via reddit.com

    14. The person whose bath is evidently full of pond water:

    A bathtub filled with cloudy water, showing a shower attachment on the wall. No persons present
    u/ferociousbeard12345 / Via reddit.com

    15. The person whose Mickey Mouse pancakes just solved the Lament Configuration:

    Pancake with smiley face design and embedded strawberries, partially eaten, on a plate with a fork
    u/tuscondog / Via reddit.com

    16. The person whose egg looks extra hole-y:

    Person holding a half-eaten boiled egg over a laptop keyboard
    u/vjenkinsgo / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who gets to unwrap their tomato like a present:

    Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and a sticker accidentally left on the cheese
    u/doubledecked / Via reddit.com

    18. And the person who got a free little treat with their ice cream:

    Hand holding an ice cream cone filled with scoops of ice cream
    u/crapefruit / Via reddit.com

    I'm so, so sorry.