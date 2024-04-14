18 Extremely Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Month Than You

If you just had the absolute worst day, just remember...
1.
The person who experienced true tragedy:
2.
The person who has their couch riiiiight where they want it:
3.
The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:
4.
The person who, thankfully, found that lost cooler with the front of their car:
5.
The person who is going to be finding pillow residue until the end of time:
6.
The person who is now stranded in the desert and lost to time:
7.
The person with the sweetest car around:
8.
The person who straight up fell through a suburban trap door:
9.
The person whose pizza has SEEN some things... terrible, terrible things:
10.
The person whose tooth was not long for this world:
11.
The person who whacked their window wildly with a warlike weed whacker:
12.
The person who might want to try to buff that out:
13.
The person whose new pants provide several holes for ventilation:
14.
The person whose bath is evidently full of pond water:
15.
The person whose Mickey Mouse pancakes just solved the Lament Configuration:
16.
The person whose egg looks extra hole-y:
17.
The person who gets to unwrap their tomato like a present:
18.
And the person who got a free little treat with their ice cream: