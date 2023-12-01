Skip To Content
    60 People Who I'm 100% Sure Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single Dang Decision They Made Last Month

    That's not what you want to happen at all.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The person who hit literally the only thing they should have tried to avoid:

    &quot;I didn&#x27;t see it&quot; caption with a damaged car with a shopping cart attached to the bumper
    u/newtolifting2021 / Via reddit.com

    2. The person whose kitchen is a testament to man's folly:

    Spices all over the kitchen floor with caption &quot;My spice rack fell&quot;
    u/iiaammlloonneellyy / Via reddit.com

    3. The person whose bacon has seen things...terrible things:

    &quot;My roommate forgot they were making bacon&quot; caption with an image of charred bacon in a pan on a stove
    u/key_Sheepherder3189 / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who caused an international eggcident:

    Dozens and dozens of spilled, runny eggs with yolks on a restaurant kitchen floor
    u/rafikidubs / Via reddit.com

    5. The person whose package finally found its eternal resting place:

    &quot;I can&#x27;t get it out&quot; caption with an Amazon box crammed into a mailbox with no space around it
    u/fortheloveoffanfics / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who was kind enough to share "Today's Top Hits" with Pennywise:

    &quot;Yup, that&#x27;s my AirPod&quot; caption with image of an AirPod that&#x27;s fallen through a sewer grate
    u/smashininacivic / Via reddit.com

    7. The person whose car is in very, very safe hands:

    &quot;That&#x27;s my car&quot; caption with a damaged car that has half fallen off a stand in a car repair shop
    u/aidangee / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who had to use military technology to see how much of a ding-dong they are:

    An infrared turkey in an oven showing up as 33 degrees, with caption &quot;Dinner is in a few hours and my turkey is still frozen&quot;
    u/gone_mads / Via reddit.com

    9. The person whose package is hanging out with Pennywise now:

    &quot;My package fell down a sewer grate&quot; caption with image of a package at the bottom of the grate
    u/jackd099 / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who really probably should have noticed this:

    &quot;It&#x27;s going to be a long day&quot; caption with person wearing mismatched sneakers
    u/reddit-and-regret-it / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who now has a whole new set of problems on their hands:

    An opossum and a bunch of leaves in someone&#x27;s engine with caption, &quot;So that&#x27;s what was wrong with my car&quot;
    u/theeyesofchaoss / Via reddit.com

    12. The person with the stinkiest house this side of the mighty Mississipp:

    Dirty diapers in a diaper pail with no bag
    u/achev / Via reddit.com

    13. The person with the most Italian keyboard this side of the mighty Tiber-sipp:

    &quot;I dropped lasagne on my keyboard&quot; with image of a messy keyboard
    u/soggysloth / Via reddit.com

    No comment on the Tiber pun.

    14. The person who now knows what it's like to be a dog:

    A jar of dog peanut butter with caption, &quot;I&#x27;ve been accidentally eating dog peanut butter this entire week&quot;
    u/22022004 / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who will never, ever get home:

    &quot;They&#x27;ve been side by side for 15 minutes&quot; caption with photo of two trucks side by side on the highway in front of a car
    u/organic-enthusiasm7 / Via reddit.com

    16. The person whose cat will be forever immortalized in their kitchen:

    Cat paws in epoxy paint with caption &quot;My car walked across my brand-new epoxy&quot;
    u/thebriss22 / Via reddit.com

    17. The person whose pizza rolls have been cooked by Beelzebub himself:

    Charred pizza rolls in a pan with caption &quot;I might have burnt my pizza rolls&quot;
    u/satanicpanic6 / Via reddit.com

    18. The person who proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that God observes our suffering on Earth with an indifferent eye:

    Spilled chili in a car with caption &quot;My chili — my sweet, sweet chili&quot;
    u/thecoolamps / Via reddit.com

    19. The person who should never have investigated that sound:

    A glass stove top broken from an appliance that fell out of the wall above, with caption &quot;Heard a loud nose and found nothing but disappointment&quot;
    u/agni_ka / Via reddit.com

    20. The person who's about to get MAXIMUM vitamins:

    &quot;My vitamin gummies melted together&quot; caption and someone holding a big, waxy-looking lump
    u/NewNurse2 / Via reddit.com

    21. The person whose car belongs to the road now:

    &quot;That&#x27;s not ideal&quot; caption and showing a car in the middle of a road with wet cement
    reddit.com

    22. The person who got one of nature's noodles in their ramen:

    &quot;That&#x27;s not a noodle&quot; caption with someone holding a fork with a worm above a bowl of noodles
    u/chuker34 / Via reddit.com

    Yikes!

    23. The person who might want to watch their sodium intake:

    A pile of salt on some pasta with the caption, &quot;Someone forgot to screw the cap back onto the salt&quot;
    u/forsakenlemon / Via reddit.com

    24. The person who got a few extra toppings on their cupcake:

    &quot;My cupcake fell&quot; caption, showing a cupcake missing its top, with lots of pebbles and stones in it
    u/weepiegeepie42099 / Via reddit.com

    25. The person who might want to go find a hose:

    &quot;Good thing I wore gloves&quot; caption showing a very dirty arm and a clean hand except for a smudge
    u/halfarian / Via reddit.com

    26. The person who was kind enough to let their cat tenderize their pie with their feet:

    Cat paw marks in a pie, with caption, &quot;I&#x27;m glad my cat likes the pumpkin pies I made!&quot;
    u/verlonica / Via reddit.com

    27. The person who is now trapped forever and ever and ever:

    A person&#x27;s finger stuck in a pipette, with caption, &quot;I was washing this pipette and now I&#x27;m stuck&quot;
    u/abby_petty / Via reddit.com

    28. The person who had a kind stranger test their ice cream for them:

    Ice cream with a bite-size chunk missing, with caption &quot;The ice cream I just bought has a huge bite taken out of it&quot;
    u/titan-slayer_97 / Via reddit.com

    29. The person who decided to really stir things up with this recipe:

    A person taking their phone out of some cream with caption, &quot;I was checking the recipe on my phone when...&quot;
    u/axeusefry / Via reddit.com

    30. The person whose pair of glasses is now one with the forest:

    &quot;I dropped my glasses case; it&#x27;s brown&quot; caption showing a forest with autumn leaves all over the ground
    u/balerion77 / Via reddit.com

    31. The person whose window lived out their sky-diving dream:

    &quot;I was just closing my window when...&quot; caption, showing a smashed window lying on the grass
    u/33bees / Via reddit.com

    32. The person whose bed is now the world's largest plate:

    &quot;I spilled&quot; caption, showing a laptop and a pile of pasta and sauce lying next to it on the bed, with a bowl between slippers on the floor below
    u/uglypatty / Via reddit.com

    33. The person whose pizza was really screwed up:

    Someone holding a screw they found in their pizza, with caption &quot;There was a SCREW in my pizza&quot;
    u/SameDifference7 / Via reddit.com

    34. The person who got their heart broken by a sign:

    A sign on a door saying &quot;We are not selling anything on Facebook Marketplace; if you are here to collect an item, unfortunately it is a SCAM and our address has been given out as part of the scam,&quot; with caption &quot;I drove two hours, only to find this sign&quot;
    u/h4yth4m-1 / Via reddit.com

    35. The person who would give ol' Keith Moon a run for his money:

    The broken top of a drum with caption, &quot;I guess I play too hard&quot;
    u/emperorcamel / Via reddit.com

    36. The person whose rear end is about to be filled to the brim with diet cola:

    Spilled soda on a seat, with caption, &quot;I spilled my drink in the worst possible place&quot;
    u/aut0maddic / Via reddit.com

    37. The person who really screwed up:

    &quot;I dropped my carefully sorted screws&quot; caption, with an array of small screws all over the floor
    u/atumisk / Via reddit.com

    38. The person who messed with the wrong (nonvenomous) snake:

    A thick snake wrapped around someone&#x27;s hand in a hospital room, with caption &quot;Don&#x27;t ask&quot;
    u/YanniFromPakistanni / Via reddit.com

    39. The person who got the new limited-edition third-grader PS5 controller:

    &quot;My little brother drew on my PS5 controller&quot; caption with someone holding a remote with drawings and colors scrawled all over it
    u/tthom86 / Via reddit.com

    40. The person who's going to enjoy staring at the seat in front of them for the next six hours:

    A person holding their empty AirPods case, with caption &quot;Just sat down for a six-hour flight and...&quot;
    u/toastwich / Via reddit.com

    41. The person whose table spontaneously combusted:

    A broken glass table in a living room, with caption &quot;My table exploded&quot;
    u/spotlight675 / Via reddit.com

    42. The person whose ham has seen things...terrible things:

    &quot;My poor, innocent ham&quot; caption, showing a charred ham with a charred pineapple on top in a pot
    u/ggt3416 / Via reddit.com

    43. The person whose hoop dreams will stay just that — dreams:

    A basketball on a subway track with an approaching train, with caption &quot;Welp, no basketball today&quot;
    u/lightningcrane31 / Via reddit.com

    44. The person who is in for a very moist flight:

    A man sitting with a wet crotch area on his pants from a spilled drink, with caption, &quot;I spilled my drink in my lap right before a 10-hour flight&quot;
    u/tevisla / Via reddit.com

    45. The person who is about to have a very enjoyable day at the dentist:

    A person holding a small fragment, with caption, &quot;That&#x27;s my tooth filling that just fell out&quot;
    u/mountaindog1998 / Via reddit.com

    46. The person whose curry shall curry no more:

    &quot;I dropped my curry&quot; caption, showing a pot and spilled curry all over a kitchen floor in front of an open oven
    u/dvsnature / Via reddit.com

    47. The person who got a little extra flavoring with their latte:

    A wasp in someone&#x27;s latte, with caption &quot;This was at the bottom of my latte&quot;
    u/vanellopevonsplenda / Via reddit.com

    48. The person whose water is getting SUPERCHARGED:

    A charger in a glass of water, with caption &quot;Somehow, someway, my charger is now in a glass of water&quot;
    u/magen137 / Via reddit.com

    49. And the person whose chips look as if they were purchased in the 14th century:

    &quot;Something is very wrong with my chips&quot; caption, showing an open bag of very dried-out, powdery &quot;chips&quot;
    u/ethericwolf / Via reddit.com

    Seriously, dude. What's wrong with your chips?

    50. The person whose oven is doubled over in pain:

    An oven that has fallen out of its cabinet space and spilled its contents, with caption &quot;Well, that&#x27;s not good&quot;
    instagram.com

    51. The person whose turkey was evidently cooked by Satan himself:

    &quot;I might&#x27;ve left the turkey in too long&quot; caption, with image of an extremely charred turkey
    u/izoodlez / Via reddit.com

    52. The person whose phone was destroyed to an almost comical degree:

    &quot;My phone got run over by a TRAIN&quot; caption showing a phone cut in half with jagged edges
    u/gateminute9893 / Via reddit.com

    53. The person who had some nice, chickeny coffee:

    &quot;Guess which one went in my coffee&quot; caption, showing a container of Almond Breeze vanilla almond milk and one of College Inn chicken broth next to each other
    u/bmumm / Via reddit.com

    54. The person who gazed into the abyss and the abyss looked back:

    &quot;Why&quot; caption, with image of a table that has fallen over and dumped various bowls, pots, and pans on the floor
    u/detestify / Via reddit.com

    55. The person who will never have to worry about eye wax now:

    Someone holding bottles of earwax drops and eye drops that look very similar
    u/lyndsay0413 / Via reddit.com

    56. The person who loves their bird very much, I'm sure:

    &quot;Time to get a new remote&quot; caption, with image of a bird and a remote control with holes pecked into its buttons
    u/dukeofthawn / Via reddit.com

    57. The person whose shower needs a shower:

    &quot;There&#x27;s a sewage backup in my shower&quot; caption, with a photo of a shower stall with several inches of brown water at the bottom
    u/Slolearner66 / Via reddit.com

    58. The person who will for sure be patient zero for a brand-new illness:

    &quot;This is how my mother-in-law marinates the turkey&quot; caption, with photo of a whole turkey encased in murky water in a refrigerator bin
    u/theinward07 / Via reddit.com

    So the next time you get sick, thank them.

    59. The person with the most vampire-proof house this side of, again, the mighty Mississipp:

    &quot;I dropped garlic EVERYWHERE&quot; caption, with an image showing scattered diced garlic on the kitchen floor
    u/chi_bacon_bits / Via reddit.com

    60. And the person whose boots need to RELAX:

    &quot;I dropped hand sanitizer on my new boots&quot; caption with image of discolored leather on a boot
    u/WuShane / Via reddit.com

    SMH.