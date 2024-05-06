35 Things They Refuse To Teach You In High School That You Learn Pretty Much Immediately In College

Browse links
Sometimes, ya gotta nap.
every high school teacher: that shit won’t fly in college— Bleek Gilliam 🎺😎 (@Choppayoung89) August 3, 2023
that shit in college: 🦅🛫🦉🐝🦇🚀🛸🚁
Y’all ever skip class and then have the post skip class depression? Like damn i should’ve just went— Keylan M. Chapman (@Dtxmarcellee) February 5, 2019
High school: "Assigned seating is so dumb."— Courtney Jonaitis (@c_jonaitis) January 22, 2021
College: "Why is he sitting in my seat? That's my seat... I sit there everyday.”
Welcome to college. Where every single person is smarter than you except for the 3 people in your group project.— Casey Wright 🍉 (@WrightToLife) October 11, 2018
"How do you describe college?"— kishan solanki (@Kishan_388) December 10, 2023
I'm teaching myself a class that I'm paying for.
to whoever needed to see this:— COMIC DOCTOR 🇿🇼👩⚕️ (@tavonga_chinez) June 15, 2021
throw away your empty liquor bottles, they’re not decor
Yesterday a girl walked into class with an iced coffee and my prof told her she couldn’t have it so she just walked out and never came back and I can’t stop thinking about it— Rachel Walters (@rachelhelenw) January 31, 2019
When you see another classmate on the same google doc at 2 am pic.twitter.com/f5ZBFTddBV— Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) March 20, 2021
My first college test I got a 68 and actually cried in the classroom.— gabbi (@thisbegrm) October 26, 2017
Today I got a 52 on an exam and I took myself out for chicken tenders
our professor was 20 minutes into lecture before realizing 1. he wasn’t sharing his slides 2. he wasn’t recording the lecture 3. he had his computer muted so he couldn’t hear us 4. wasn’t checking the chat and 5. had his phone on silent so the TAs couldn’t get ahold of him hahaha— javi (@jcove__) March 12, 2020
How do people find their soul mate in the first 2 months of college it took me 4 months just to find the administration building— Julia (@julliiab) January 21, 2016
It’s funny how in high school we judged everyone but in college you see someone riding past you on a razor scooter wearing a Snuggie and it’s like “ that is a smart man”— 𝕾𝖊𝖗𝖌𝖎𝖔 𝕯𝖊𝖑𝖌𝖆𝖉𝖔 (@_supersergio) September 20, 2023
a tip for everyone starting their freshman year of college soon: nobody cares about you. did u just trip in front of a few people? no one gives a shit. are u lost? don’t be afraid to ask a random person. no one cares. about anything. we’re all dead here.— Akshay Singh Thakur (@st_akshay) February 23, 2018
Parents need to stop encouraging their kids to go to college because there is just not enough parking to go around— The Common Man (@tcm97) July 16, 2018
going to school inbetween thanksgiving and christmas break feels like the last lap in mario kart where the music is all fast and gets really stressful— hannah (@supersendsauce) November 26, 2018
some kid in the library is bragging loudly about how he got a 35 on the ACT well sir I signed up for the ACT but forgot I did and missed the test and we still ended up at the same school how does that make you feel— s*d (@06fordexplorer) March 3, 2019
The girl next to me is talking on the phone and says “my first day of classes as a freshman is over, isn’t it crazy that in just 4 years I’ll be working at my dream job” ....should I tell her?— Lexi (@alexuslemasters) August 14, 2018
half of college professors are like “you can know nothing about me except my name” and the other half are like “and that’s why my wife left me! anyway what’s up with y’all”— lesbian mothman 🇵🇸 (@verysmallriver) November 1, 2018
Me in HS: yeah I’m involved in 16 clubs, have a 4.0 and I’m on 4 sports teams— JackJerry (@jack_jerry07) April 3, 2019
Me now: so good news, I’m passing