    I'm Dying Laughing At These Scammers Who Tried To Rip People Off And Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process

    These bring me so much joy.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Folks, it feels like every single day we all get an absolutely wild amount of spam texts sent to us. It can be enough to drive one absolutely cuckoo. Cuckoo! Join me, if you will, as we look at some people who absolutely slam-dunked on some sorry scammers.

    Take for example...

    1. The person who is surrounded by potential homeowners:

    person tries to buy real estate and someone says there are a lot of bloodstains there
    reddit.com

    2. The person who came up with the absolute best insult for a scammer:

    person calls a scammer a microwave meal
    reddit.com

    3. The person whose name definitely is not Kevin:

    a scammer texting Kevin, the person texted saying they&#x27;re not Kevin, and the scammer asking for their name, to which they respond, &quot;Kevin&quot;
    reddit.com

    4. The person who was kind enough to help a scammer out:

    person tells a scammer they forgot a link
    reddit.com

    5. The person who had a scammer so nice they tried to scam them twice:

    two different scams from the same number
    reddit.com

    6. The person who let a scammer know their secret desires:

    person mocking a scammer and saying that they love pizza
    reddit.com

    7. The person who told a scammer what they really do for a living:

    person telling a scammer they are a hitman
    Twitter: @The_Scooter_Boy

    8. The person who told the scammer the rules of the top secret job:

    person pretending that a scammer is a spy and giving them specific instructions
    reddit.com

    9. The person who hit a scammer with a taste of their own medicine:

    person sending a fake extended warranty notice to a scammer
    Twitter: @OtekahSunshield

    10. The person who made sure a scammer showed some decorum:

    person telling a scammer to say hello
    reddit.com

    11. The person who gave a scammer all their info:

    person giving a scammer fake info
    reddit.com

    12. The person who made their conditions that needed to be met known to a scammer:

    person joking at they need a huge list of things from a scammer to take their bait
    reddit.com

    13. The person who had their scammer literally ask where Earth is located:

    Scammer asking where is Earth located
    reddit.com

    14. The person who tried to see just how little scammers actually care about others:

    person talking to a scammer pretends to hit someone
    reddit.com

    15. The person who found their lifelong soulmate in a scammer:

    person confusing a scammer and getting them to call themselves emma
    Twitter: @DanOfMystery

    16. The person who hit a scammer with the ol' reverse card:

    person uses scammer&#x27;s language against them
    reddit.com

    17. The person who acknowledged this scammer's incredible overreach:

    scammer who tries to scam a whole group chat of people
    reddit.com

    18. The person who sent a scammer the best kind of payment:

    person who sent a stock photo of a man holding money instead of payment
    Twitter: @pinkdaasies / Via Getty

    19. The person who bored a scammer into oblivion:

    person asking a scammer if they wish to learn about crypto
    reddit.com

    20. The person who deployed eighth-grade humor to great effectiveness:

    person telling a scammer to ligma nuts
    reddit.com

    21. The person who told a scammer exactly what they wanted:

    person telling a scammer to get rid of their number
    reddit.com

    22. The person who predicted a scammer's every move:

    A person guessing what the scammer is going to do
    reddit.com

    23. The person who let a scammer know they might want to chill out:

    person mocking a scammer
    reddit.com

    24. The person who let a scammer down as easy as possible:

    person telling a scammer to shove a screwdriver up their little butt
    reddit.com

    Ain't that sweet.

    25. The person who made sure the scammer was well fed:

    a scam text that someone responded to with a photo of their plate of ramen
    reddit.com

    26. The person who properly verified the scammer:

    scammer being told to go f themselves
    reddit.com

    27. The person who gave a scammer some ol'-fashioned neighborly love:

    someone pretending to be a neighbor
    reddit.com

    28. The person who laughed in the face of imminent destruction:

    someone responding to a scammers threat by saying they can go ahead and destroy their phone since all they have is photos of pigeons
    reddit.com

    29. The person who gave the scammer a little URL tip:

    scammer sends a url that literally says scam chargeback
    reddit.com

    30. The person who gave a scammer an intimate window into their life:

    person who puts on porn to waste a scammers time
    reddit.com

    31. The person who kept it 18th-century style with a scammer:

    person who says to a scammer they only take payment in chicken
    reddit.com

    32. The person who told a scammer exactly where they went wrong:

    scammer who says they are texting from an iphone but are texting from an android
    reddit.com

    33. The person who is the founder of Grabaholma Inc.:

    scammer being made to say grabaholma nuts
    reddit.com

    34. The person who definitely wasn't talking with a bot:

    scammer who is definitely a robot
    reddit.com

    35. The person who had the time of their life at a farewell party:

    scammer who completely gets wrong who they are talking with
    reddit.com

    36. The person who met a scammer who definitely lives in the USA:

    scammer says they are from the fictional state of columbus
    reddit.com

    37. The person who told a scammer what we REALLY are:

    scammer asks for nudes and gets met with an existential warning
    reddit.com

    38. The person who clearly did something to upset this scammer:

    scammer who tries to say they arre diana&#x27;s friend and getts angry when called out
    reddit.com

    39. The person whose scammer has definitely not seen The Office scam:

    a person responding to a scammer with a photo of Kevin from The Office and info like they are the character
    reddit.com

    40. The person who told an ancient legend to their scammer:

    person who tells a scammer a long rambling story
    reddit.com

    41. The person who was scammed from beyond the grave:

    scammer gets called out on using a deceased person&#x27;s facebook to scam
    reddit.com

    42. The person who was kind enough to connect a scammer with some other scammers:

    a person who sets up scammers&#x27; numbers with free puppy offers, and a scammer responding, &quot;Whatever you&#x27;ve done with this number please stop&quot;
    Twitter: @bradchriswick

    43. The person who gave a scammer their exact location:

    scammer gets told off
    reddit.com

    44. The person who found a scammer willing to go to the end of Middle-Earth to scam them:

    person says their name is sauron
    reddit.com

    45. And, finally, the person who found the most honest scammer out there:

    text reading this is a scam send me money
    reddit.com

    Did you enjoy all those wacky pictures but really wish you could've been listening to some Cool Tunes™ while reading them? You're in luck, my friend. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2022. Bless!