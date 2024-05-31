I'm Dying Laughing At These Scammers Who Tried To Rip People Off And Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process

Folks, it feels like every single day we all get an absolutely wild amount of spam texts sent to us. It can be enough to drive one absolutely cuckoo. Cuckoo! Join me, if you will, as we look at some people who absolutely slam-dunked on some sorry scammers.
Take for example...
1.The person who is surrounded by potential homeowners:
2.The person who came up with the absolute best insult for a scammer:
3.The person whose name definitely is not Kevin:
4.The person who was kind enough to help a scammer out:
5.The person who had a scammer so nice they tried to scam them twice:
6.The person who let a scammer know their secret desires:
7.The person who told a scammer what they really do for a living:
8.The person who told the scammer the rules of the top secret job:
9.The person who hit a scammer with a taste of their own medicine:
10.The person who made sure a scammer showed some decorum:
11.The person who gave a scammer all their info:
12.The person who made their conditions that needed to be met known to a scammer:
13.The person who had their scammer literally ask where Earth is located:
14.The person who tried to see just how little scammers actually care about others:
15.The person who found their lifelong soulmate in a scammer:
16.The person who hit a scammer with the ol' reverse card:
17.The person who acknowledged this scammer's incredible overreach:
18.The person who sent a scammer the best kind of payment:
19.The person who bored a scammer into oblivion:
20.The person who deployed eighth-grade humor to great effectiveness:
21.The person who told a scammer exactly what they wanted:
22.The person who predicted a scammer's every move:
23.The person who let a scammer know they might want to chill out:
24.The person who let a scammer down as easy as possible:
25.The person who made sure the scammer was well fed:
26.The person who properly verified the scammer:
27.The person who gave a scammer some ol'-fashioned neighborly love:
28.The person who laughed in the face of imminent destruction:
29.The person who gave the scammer a little URL tip:
30.The person who gave a scammer an intimate window into their life:
31.The person who kept it 18th-century style with a scammer:
32.The person who told a scammer exactly where they went wrong:
33.The person who is the founder of Grabaholma Inc.:
34.The person who definitely wasn't talking with a bot:
35.The person who had the time of their life at a farewell party:
36.The person who met a scammer who definitely lives in the USA:
37.The person who told a scammer what we REALLY are:
38.The person who clearly did something to upset this scammer:
39.The person whose scammer has definitely not seen The Office scam:
40.The person who told an ancient legend to their scammer:
41.The person who was scammed from beyond the grave:
42.The person who was kind enough to connect a scammer with some other scammers:
43.The person who gave a scammer their exact location:
44.The person who found a scammer willing to go to the end of Middle-Earth to scam them:
45.And, finally, the person who found the most honest scammer out there:
